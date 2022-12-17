Natural remedy for colds? Here we recommend an effective one that serves to dissolve the mucus as well as to give relief.

When it is cool down one of the relief in which one can also hope to be able to heal as soon as possible, is to dissolve the muscles. An important step for healing because it is precisely the presence of mucus that affects us, also affecting our breathing.

Medicines are certainly the first of “supply” in these cases, but also rely on the old natural remedies of grandmothers can lead to good results. Among the many that you could rely on, below we want to show you the one that will allow you to dissolve the mucus with simple pantry ingredients so that you can heal as quickly as possible from seasonal ailments.

How to find relief from phlegm with natural methods

Natural remedies, as always happens in these cases, exploit the properties of the individual ingredients. Specifically, the remedy we are going to tell you about involves the use of 3 ingredients that are easily found at home, so there is no need to go out, especially if you are sickly.

To create the perfect natural remedy that allows you to dissolve the mucus we will need:

4 spoons of honey

500 g of carrots

Aceto qb.

Procedure

We wash them carrots and let’s peel the outermost part, therefore dip them in vinegar without exaggerating and immerse them in a pot with plenty of water to make them boil.

When they are very soft, let’s take them keeping the water aside; we reduce to pure carrots helping us with a fork, then pour the honey into the cooking waterstir with a spoon and melt the honey well.

We add to the mixture of water and honey also le carrots, mix everything together and let it cool in the fridge.

This remedy can also be consumed as a side dish during main meals. Also associating this with the consumption of fruit and vegetables rich in Vitamin Cit will be possible to be able to obtain real relief from the flu state.