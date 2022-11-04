by Luciano Pletti

The activity of the Mmg (which in the future it is hoped that he will be called Primary Care Doctor) must be carried out with multidisciplinary team work methods, within and not “on the sidelines” of the District, responding, on an organizational and functional level, to the Director of a “strong” District that will no longer be a “counterpart” or “controller” but a “home for good practices”. A District in which the MMG is an integral and fundamental part of the whole territorial system,

During my long career as District Director, many times I have asked myself the question of how to fully integrate GPs (as well as PLS and outpatient specialists) in the activities of the district, overcoming that crystallized approach (supported by some trade unions of category) of a relationship between “counterparties”: on the one hand the GPs, in their status as para-subordinate freelancers, and on the other the “payer”, the Health Authority.

This question has now become unavoidable, in the light of the PNRR, mission 6 and the related DM 77/2022, in which the way of working in a multi-professional team, with interdisciplinary operations, represents the expression of Primary Health Care (PHC), heart and soul of the activity of the social and health district. This is in contrast to the current training and operational models based on individual and category work logics

To realize the PHC it is necessary to start from the consideration that the General Pratictioner, For a long time referred to by us as a “general practitioner” and today variably as a family doctor, general practitioner or primary care physician, in PHC he plays a decisive role within the multi-professional team, holding the power of diagnosis and therapy (even admitting some space today to other health professions limited to specific and qualified skills).

At their debut, the Territorial Functional Aggregations (AFT) of GPs had sparked the hope of a season in which we went beyond mere contractual implementation, but these expectations have not been confirmed, except for the alignment of some prescriptive behaviors, some good results of appropriateness and containment of waste, the result of a comparison between peers, without substantially affecting the way of working, which has remained tied to the traditional cliché. Nor have the forms of aggregation by group, integrated or structured, with the placement in a single building and / or the use of computer platforms for common use. Therefore, other ways have to be found.

So how can this impasse be overcome? Recent discussions on a possible reform of General Medicine have run aground on the contrast between the transition to the relationship of dependence and the maintenance of a national collective agreement (the so-called convention). The main argument against the “passage” towards direct dependence was that of safeguarding the trust relationship between doctor and citizen, based on the latter’s free choice.

The primacy of these principles is, however, already betrayed today, in fact, by the difficulty for many citizens not only to choose, but even to find a doctor willing to acquire the choice, for two competing causes. The first is represented by the change in the calculation of the so-called “optimal ratio”: no more than 1 doctor per thousand inhabitants, necessary to identify the “places” available for the insertion of new doctors (the so-called “deficient areas”), then high to 1 in 1,300, which ended up limiting the margins of choice of citizens. The second, more recent, is the drastic and pressing phenomenon of medical shortage, with insufficient turnover of retired doctors. The end result is that citizens of many areas can already consider themselves lucky if they can sign up with an active doctor in the area of ​​residence, when there is one.

Speaking today of the protection of the free choice of citizens therefore represents a sort of excuse for not changing. It should be remembered that in some European countries, for example Spain and Portugal, the GP is directly dependent and the relationship of trust between doctor and patients is maintained, with a strong propensity for multidisciplinary work 1)), supported by both doctors and trade unions.

Certainly some characteristics of the current modalities remain valid and noble for many GPs: the desire to express themselves professionally without hierarchical constraints and decision-making centrality hindering the entrepreneurial spirit (many GPs have taken care of their study organization and its environmental quality) and continuity of the relationship of care, creating real opportunities to stay close to their patients (value of “Proximity” certainly well expressed in many situations) in their own district territory. These positive aspects must not be dispersed in change and, on the contrary, are strengthened.

To find an original solution, it is necessary to leave the usual schemes, even within a National Collective Agreement for General Medicine.

Focal aspects for a convention that allows a real evolution of general medicine.

method of compensation

methods of recruitment

specific training

governance levels

For reasons of space, here I will limit myself to treating the first two, referring the others to a subsequent note.

Methods of compensation.From the outset, the convention for general medicine, and then also that for Free Choice Pediatrics, adopted the “capital fee”: a monetary quantum for each member, weighed by age. This method, aimed at overcoming the “notula” payment of mutualistic memory, which lent itself to the multiplication of services, made sure that the expenditure per doctor was standardized and made predictable (PPI apart), but had as an immediate consequence the net reduction of outpatient hours and, in general, the disappearance or almost disappearance of home visits in urban areas. Probably it also aimed at facilitating a system of competition between professionals, to encourage the growth of performance, in the expectation that the choices of citizens converge towards the “best” professional. This prospect found its limit in the imposition of the “ceiling” of enrollments at 1,500 for each doctor, which hesitates in a protectionist logic towards doctors already inserted in the territories (areas of choice). Final result: the degrees of freedom of choice of citizens in the area of ​​residence are reduced to a minimum, now almost canceled out by the phenomenon mentioned above of medical shortage, forcing the citizens of some territories to have recourse to GPs operating in neighboring areas, reachable by their own means and with great difficulty therefore for the elderly, disabled, frail and poor people.

Finally, the “competition” between doctors in a field has a disincentive effect towards the establishment of any form of association, reinforcing instead the tendency to isolated work of the doctor who inevitably sees in his colleague an economic competitor. This aspect was even more marked with regard to new hires, generally young doctors, seen as a threat rather than a source of renewal and stimulus even for the elderly.

Therefore, perhaps more than ever this is the time to adopt remuneration methods that favor the associated work of professionals. One possibility is given by a remuneration on the whole population assisted by the group, commensurate with the “weight” of the case (severity of polypathologies), the size of the population of the territory and the degree of hourly availability in the deficient area or “micro area” ( borrowing the experience of Trieste for populations of a few thousand patients and proposed by the doctors of the “blue book” 2)) and integrated with a variable quota related to the achievement of objectives measured by agreed indicators at the Company / district level, according to formal protocols dictated by the regional contractual level (pay for performance), also including a share of at least 10% of the weekly timetable, to be dedicated to taking care of fragile / vulnerable patients at home. In fact, assistance in people’s places of life (domicile and residences) represents another cardinal point of mission 6 of the PNRR and a perspective that has always been at the center of CARD initiatives, reaffirmed in various documents and proposals published by our Scientific Society. (3,4,5).

The compensation, so dimensioned, should then be divided among the doctors who are members of the team operating in that area. In this perspective, the group of doctors should assume legal personality and the contract of engagement should take place between the Company and the group, not with the individual member of the same.

Modality of recruitment.

Remuneration assigned to the group of doctors rather than to the individual professional, and divided among its components also on the basis of the commitment provided in outpatient activities, initiative medicine for chronic diseases, assistance in community hospitals, assistance in residences for the elderly and disabled , holiday, pre-holiday and night continuity service, penitentiary medicine, etc. it also makes it necessary to think about a new form of recruitment, which should be defined according to parameters that guarantee maximum transparency, but also suitable for favoring a selection based on skills and attitudes. The possible solutions should be sought in forms that combine the methods of the public competition based on qualifications and interview and the autonomous selection with interview carried out by the doctors of the group (“employers”) among candidates already included in regional lists.

What solutions?

These and others are obviously difficult to implement, never ready for use. Further investigation is needed even beyond those mentioned here. The purpose of the arguments conducted so far is to bring stimuli for the opening of an open, qualified and constructive comparison, between all the actors of territorial assistance, in particular of the PHC scene, not only with those who represent the technical component, but also with the stakeholders of the community, who can (must?) be able to actively contribute to the construction of a public health protection system in line with the principles recalled at the beginning of the PHC: an accessible, immediate, continuous, comprehensive system and participated.

It is no longer appropriate to leave all this confined to the only dialectic between trade union organizations and the public government institutions in charge of drawing up the negotiations.

In conclusion, for me and for the whole CARD It is now clear that the activity of GPs must be carried out with multidisciplinary team work methods, within and not “on the sidelines” of the District, responding, on an organizational and functional level, to the Director of a “strong” District also in this scope, a true Operational Structure that will no longer be a “counterpart” or “controller” but a “home for good practices”, which are difficult to implement if carried out in an autonomous-autarchic way by individual professionals.

A District that is the instrument and place of government and governance of the PHC Service of which the GP (who in the future it is hoped to be called Primary Care Doctor) is an integral and fundamental part of the whole territorial system, and in which he knows he can better express competence and professional quality, freedom to pursue higher quality and safety of care.

Bibliographic notes

Luciano Pletti

Vice-president of CARD Italy

02 November 2022

