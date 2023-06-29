Disturbed immune system, diseased liver and a possible way out?

The Bioresonance editorial team explains new findings on the connection between the liver and the immune system

A chronically diseased liver often has a high susceptibility to viral infections. Researchers at the University Hospital Bonn have clarified the connection. The Bioresonance editorial team explains a vicious circle and a possible way out of it.

The scientists at the University Hospital in Bonn suspect that the risk of increased susceptibility to infection in liver disease is based on a restricted functionality of the acquired immune system. They are targeting the T cells. If the T-cell immunity is lost in affected patients, corresponding complications can occur. A change in the intestinal flora, which is often associated with chronic liver diseases, plays a role here. When the intestinal barrier is weakened, there are immune reactions that result in exhausted T cells. These are then no longer able to adequately defend themselves against the virus (source: restoration of the immune system in diseased livers, Bonn University Hospital, Informationsdienst Wissenschaft (idw)).

Fatal interactions between the liver and the immune system

The fatal thing is that such disorders can lead to problematic interactions and contribute to the progression of liver disease. As the Bioresonance editorial team reported in a technical article, researchers at the German Cancer Research Center have discovered that a certain type of immune cells, the specific dendritic cells, incite T cells to aggressive and pro-inflammatory behavior and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease progresses. More on this in the article: Disturbed immune system endangers the liver.

Conclusion of the bioresonance experts

The scientific findings make it clear how important it is to regulate the organism holistically. Bioresonance therapy wants to support the organism energetically and uses frequency spectra of the liver and immune system, among other things.

Important note: Bioresonance belongs to the field of empirical medicine. Classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic vibrations.

