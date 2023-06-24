Disturbed sleep and frequent awakenings: probable causes and tricks to better face the night

Sleep interrupted by constant awakenings, sleep apnea, insomnia, problems that affect millions of people: why it happens and how to solve it.

Sleep is a fundamental physiological need that allows us to rest, recharge our batteries and maintain an excellent state of health.

However, it is very common to experience difficulty falling asleep, constant night awakenings or unrefreshing sleep. Waking up frequently at night can be a common and extremely frustrating problem for many people. But what are the causes of disturbed sleep and continuous and frequent awakenings?

What are the causes that can disturb sleep

There are several reasons why we wake up at night, interrupting our rest hours and waking up tired, lethargic or nervous in the morning. Among the most common, however, there is not only stress, anxiety and depression, but also poor or even bad conditions of the surrounding environment.

On several occasions, however, frequent nocturnal awakenings are associated with health problems and in particular with gastrointestinal problems, insomnia or the frequent need to urinate.

I gastrointestinal problems such as gastroesophageal reflux, irritable bowel syndrome or gastritis can cause severe abdominal pain, nausea, flatulence or diarrhea. These discomforts can be aggravated by lying down during sleep and can induce continuous nocturnal awakenings. In this case, it is important to consult a doctor to identify the root cause and direct you to the most appropriate treatment.insomniaOn the other hand, it is a disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep long enough. In the case of chronic insomnia, the symptoms can last for months or years and one wakes up every two to three hours. This disorder can be caused by factors such as stress, anxiety, depression or a change in routine. It is important to see a doctor to establish the cause of insomnia and get the right treatment.

Frequent night waking can have negative effects on general health. Lack of sleep affects mood, concentration and mental and physical performance. Natural remedies such as avoiding heavy meals before bed, reducing caffeine and alcohol intake, creating a comfortable sleeping environment, and maintaining a balanced diet can help improve sleep quality.

However, in some cases, it is necessary to resort to more drastic measures such as the cognitive behavioral therapy or medical treatment to manage the sleep disorder adequately. In general, we should take this issue seriously, and not neglect it, especially if it occurs frequently.

In summary, disturbed sleep is common to millions of people and can be caused by several factors. It can have negative effects on overall health, and being able to sleep again at night is a vital step towards staying healthy. While there are natural remedies that can relieve symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention if you have persistent problems for an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment.

