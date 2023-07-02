Diverticoli, when we realize we have them: the cure for the annoying problem

Diverticula in the intestines can be an annoying problem. Fortunately, it is possible to prevent and treat them with the right remedies.

Diverticula are outpourings of the mucosa and submucosa of the intestine, similar to small pockets, which can form above all in the colon.

Starting from the inside of the colon, we distinguish a wall made up of 4 layers: mucosa, submucosa, muscular tunic and serous tunic. Diverticula are formed when the mucosa and submucosa push up to create a protrusion in the abdominal cavity.

Depending on the seriousness of the situation, different conditions can be distinguished. We speak, for example, of diverticulosis, when the diverticula are asymptomatic and we can notice that we have them by chance when we undergo a colonoscopy, an ultrasound or another radiological examination of the abdomen.

Instead, reference is made to uncomplicated symptomatic diverticular disease when there is bloating, abdominal pain (especially in the lower left abdomen) and alteration of bowel regularity. Or, diverticular disease with acute diverticulitis when there is an infection of the diverticula and symptoms such as abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhea, bloating, nausea, decreased appetite and fever. Finally, there is even talk of segmental colitis associated with diverticulosis.

In short, the diverticula are not to be underestimated at all. But here’s what causes them and how they are treated.

What causes diverticula?

There are several reasons why diverticula can arise. There are several tools that allow you to diagnose diverticula such as colonoscopy, abdominal CT scan, virtual colonoscopy or double-contrast barium enema.

Poor diet is among the causes of diverticula (tantasalute.it)

Other causes of their occurrence are:

Genetic predisposition Obesity Sedentary lifestyle Poor diet, especially with low fiber intake Taking certain types of drugs (steroids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) Chronic constipation

Once it has been established that you suffer from diverticula or uncomplicated symptomatic diverticular disease, let’s see what the cure for this problem can be. First of all it is necessary to follow a targeted diet, focused on the consumption of water, cereals, fruit and vegetables, and possibly use foods rich in fiber such as psyllium. In addition, antibiotics or anti-inflammatories based on can be recommended probiotics to restore the correct functioning of the intestine and a healthy intestinal microflora.

If, on the other hand, the diverticulitis is acute, it is necessary to go to the hospital. Surgery will only be recommended if you have repeated bouts of acute diverticulitis. In other cases, a healthy diet will be suggested to restore bowel function, and antibiotic therapy.

Although there are cures for the annoying problem of diverticula, prevention is better than cure even in this case. As? Preferring the right diet rich in fiber and water, to promote the right daily evacuations and keep the intestine healthy, which is considered our second brain. In addition, it is recommended to associate the right movement to tone the colon. So the right diet can really be the most effective cure for this ailment but also the right weapon to prevent it.

