Both are caused by diverticula and the former is less serious than the latter

Roberto De Filippis

If diverticulitis causes obvious symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and fever, diverticulosis is instead a disorder that causes mild discomfort and, at times, is even completely asymptomatic. At the basis of these clinical conditions there are diverticula, ie small protrusions of the walls of the colon similar in appearance to a bag. The older you are, the more likely you are to suffer from diverticulosis: in fact, if in individuals up to the age of 40 the incidence is around 20%, in those aged 60 it rises up to 60% to reach 75%. among the over 80s.

THE CAUSES OF DIVERTICULES — In Western countries, including Italy, diverticula tend to form mainly on the left side of the colon, i.e. in the sigma. In the East, on the other hand, they appear especially in the part of the colon located in the right abdominal area. Constipation, a sedentary lifestyle and being overweight favor its development. In addition to carrying out physical activity, to prevent them it is useful to follow a diet rich in fibres, which are mainly found in wholemeal bread and pasta, fruit and vegetables and to reduce the consumption of sausages and red meats. Fortunately, diverticula cause problems in only about 20% of cases. "In the case of diverticulosis, intestinal disorders are not well defined and this can lead to confusing this disease with irritable bowel syndrome," explains the Doctor Massimo Vincenzo, specialist in diseases of the digestive system and food sciences at the San Pier Damiano Hospital in Faenza (Ra). Instead, diverticulitis has more specific symptoms such as swelling and pain in the abdomen, constipation alternating with diarrhea and fever. In general, abdominal pain, which increases on palpation, has a very specific location: lower and in the left abdominal quadrants. "For this reason, diverticulitis, which is nothing more than the inflammatory complication of diverticulosis, is also called left appendicitis" continues the expert. When it occurs, usually acutely, this disease may also require emergency room care.

DIVERTICULITIS: IF ACUTE, EMERGENCY AID MAY BE NEEDED — In severe cases diverticulitis can cause bleedingwhich can manifest as bloody stools or heavy bleeding from the rectum. Also, if they cause a perforation, diverticula can give rise to peritonitis, i.e. inflammation of the lining membrane of the cavities and viscera of the abdomen and part of the pelvic area. “When they are the cause of bleeding, a colonoscope can often be used to try to stop the blood loss. However, if the episodes of acute diverticulitis are frequent and arrive at deforming the sigmoid, it is necessary to evaluate the opportunity of surgical removal of this part of the colon” ​​affirms Dr. Vincenzi. To prevent new episodes and as part of the therapy of acute phases they can be administered antibioticssuch as rifaximin, e anti-inflammatorieseat the mesalazine.

DIVERTICULITIS: IT IS PREVENTED BY DRINKING A LOT — Following an episode of acute diverticulitis, it is helpful to follow a liquid diet for a few days. Next is important gradually reintroduce the fibers, which increase intestinal transit, avoiding faecal stagnation. For the same reason, hydration should not be neglected, taking care to drink at least one and a half liters of water a day. "Nuts and fruit with seeds such as kiwis and grapes, which until recently were considered dangerous for those suffering from diverticular disease can be brought to the table, based on recent studies, with greater tranquillity" adds Dr. Vincenzi. Finally, to promote bowel regularity it is to carry out a regularphysical activity specifically indicated for the age and health condition of the patient.