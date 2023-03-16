Ornamental grasses add beauty and elegance to any garden. Like all plants, they also need certain care. Once established, they should be divided every few years. Below you will learn how to divide grasses. With our tips on propagating ornamental grasses, you can get more plants and more exotic spots in the garden for free.

When should you divide your weeds?

Every few years the plants have to be dug up and divided. How do you recognize the need to divide the grasses? Often it is obvious as the grass has a dead spot in the center or simply does not form a dense canopy. The best time to divide is in the spring while the plants are still dormant.

How to go about propagation by division?

To propagate ornamental grasses, you can simply divide the plants. Undoubtedly, perennial plants benefit from the division. How do you proceed? Dig up the dormant plant and cut it into two or more parts. Use a garden fork or spade carefully to avoid damaging the root system. Also make sure that the roots and leaves of the new plants are healthy.

Use clean and sharp tools for the cuts. You can use a bread knife to divide the root ball, as the serrated edge cuts through the plant easily. It is not always necessary to cut through the entire root ball. When you’ve cut through to a certain point, you can tear the pieces apart with your hands.

Discard any rotten or dead plant parts and roots. Cut the length of the remaining foliage in half. This reduces transplant shock. Replant the new parts immediately and keep them moist until they become established. Each viable section must have a crown of green leaves attached to the root section.

Experts recommend dividing a plant into larger and fewer pieces, rather than many and smaller ones. The larger the pieces, the better their chances of survival. Transplant each section so that the crown stays above the soil line.

Care after propagation of ornamental grasses

Care depends on the species. Some species prefer dry conditions and others require consistent moisture. In any case, it’s important to keep competing weeds out of the root zone and to apply a layer of organic mulch to protect the roots and rhizomes from cold temperatures and retain moisture.

You can grow the divided plants in tubs or in the ground. Avoid stress from the sun, insects and fungus.

How to propagate grasses with seeds?

Many grasses form flowering stalks that are also attractive and full of feathery seeds. Propagating ornamental grasses by seed is quite simple. Collect the seeds when they are dry, usually in the fall. Pay attention to the color of the seeds. If the seed has turned brown, it usually means it either fell to the ground or was eaten by birds. The best time to collect is when the seed heads turn from green to brown.

Take the whole stalk and let the flower stalk dry in a cool, dry place. You can save the seeds, but you will get the best germination from fresh seeds. Bear in mind that it can take several months for the seeds to germinate. The process can be sped up by soaking the seeds in water overnight before sowing.

Sow the seeds topically in good potting soil, with some sand on top. Water until the container is evenly wet, then place in a plastic bag or cover with a plastic hood. Germination varies by species, but once the seedlings have two sets of true leaves, transplant them to larger pots to continue growing well. Harden them off in spring and place them in prepared containers or beds.

When propagating from seed, it is best to use small pots as they allow the roots to develop well. Experts recommend sowing multiple seeds in each pot, as germination can be erratic. After sowing, cover the seeds with a few millimeters of potting soil and keep them moist. When the plants are big enough, you can grow them in the garden.