Divorce drama about Kevin Costner: Mrs. Christine is angry!

What’s going on between actor Kevin Costner and his wife Christine right now could scare any bachelor from marriage. First, it was revealed that she refused to move out of her Southern California home, despite a prenuptial agreement requiring her to do so. Then Costner’s estranged wife said she was angry at how the Yellowstone and Hollywood star broke the news of their divorce to their three children. In addition, she is said to have had an affair with her subtenant.

The War of the Roses between Kevin Costner and his wife

In the surviving court filings, Christine, 49, alleges that Kevin, 68, told her children about the divorce without her being there. This happened in a quick call on the video calling platform Zoom while filming on location in Las Vegas.

“The children’s well-being was always my top priority and I was afraid they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them. It was important to me that we tell the children personally and together,” says Christine in the documents.

Kevin Costner’s wife also said she expressed concerns to him that the children would hear the news from an “outside source”. She had “sent him several articles about the importance of speaking to the children as a unit” and believed they would break the news to them together.

“He ignored my suggestion that we should do what I felt was right based on my research and my relationship with the children. Instead, he insisted that he had the right to tell them first that we were divorcing and to tell them privately without my presence.”

The divorce drama continues

In May 2023, a representative for the Dances With Wolves and Bodyguard actor confirmed that he and his wife were separating after 18 years. This happened after Christine filed for divorce. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce filing in the court filing. Another source close to Kevin Costner reported that Christine filed for divorce while her husband was filming. The couple married in September 2004 and have three children together – Cayden (16), Hayes (14) and Grace (13). The actor is also the father of four older children from previous relationships: Lily, Joe, Annie and Liam.

