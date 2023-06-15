DIY hair dye: the guide to avoid damaging it and making a real disaster

Dyeing your hair at home can save you money, but watch out for disasters. The guide to avoid messes and not ruin your hair

Some of us prefer to take care of our bodies and hair in the comfort of our homes. Not everyone likes going to the beautician or hairdresser, whether it’s a matter of time or money. Fortunately, today there are a number of products that allow us to go it alone. Be careful, however, not to combine disasters. Here you are a valuable guide to dyeing at home without risking messes and without damaging your hair.

If we have decided to change our look and have decided to dye our hair at home, there are some details we need to pay attention to. In fact, we risk making a mistake and then being forced to spend a fortune trying to fix it.

Guide to homemade hair dye: how to avoid disasters

First of all, the health of the hair, but you have to pay attention to many other things as well. Let’s think, for example, of our clothes that once stained we will not be able to recover. Or to the skin, which must not come into contact with certain substances.

Choose the right tint. And we’re not just talking about color. There are all kinds on the market, even without ammonia or “harmful” products. Whichever one we bought, before proceeding it is important to do a test on a corner to make sure there are no negative reactions to the compound.

Use gloves. Never handle the dye with bare hands. In addition to staining the skin, we also risk that the product in question irritates and inflames the epidermis. Usually the gloves are included in the package, alternatively get yourself a disposable pair.

Protect clothes and shelves. We wear a cape or place an old towel over our shoulders to make sure we don’t get our clothes dirty. We do the same with the counter where we are working or the sink to prevent splashes from staining the surfaces.

Carefully part the hair and spread the product well. Not having the right dexterity, we risk skipping points of the hair or making the compound accumulate only in some areas. To have a perfect result we must proceed calmly and carefully.

Set the timer. The exposure time is essential, so we must not be in a hurry. We follow the instructions and set a timer or an alarm clock: it will tell us when it’s the exact time to rinse.

First wash without shampoo. If we don’t want to risk “washing away” the color immediately, when we get into the shower we first proceed to rinse the hair with water only. Once the product has been removed from the hair, we can use the shampoo.