A 33-year-old mother who thought she was suffering from “baby brain”, a condition that affects women during motherhood, discovers she has a brain tumor and dies in just six months. Anneka Johnstone’s drama took place in November 2019. Today her husband Alan tells her story to raise awareness of the disease and raise funds for cancer research. Without her, their only daughter, Sienna, is growing up. When the mother died, the baby was only a few months old.

Anneka’s Drama

The woman, who suffered from vertigo and thought she had “baby brain”, was in the hospital for a checkup. The first diagnosis doctors made to Anneka Johnstone, who worked as a dietitian, was herpes simplex. The doctors had given her some antibiotics that were supposed to help her get rid of the virus. A week later, the woman passed out while she was holding her newborn daughter. The return to the hospital this time gave a different result. Tests revealed glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer that forms in the brain or spinal cord.

The memory of her husband

Shortly after the terrible news, the 33-year-old mother was gone. Her life lasted just six months, mostly spent in a hospital bed. “All she wanted was to be a mom, be there for Sienna’s 18th and attend her wedding,” her husband said. The girl is now 4 years old. She has only seen her mother in photos, but her father tells her that she was a wonderful woman. This year, Alan will be running the London Marathon in memory of Anneka and to raise money for The Brain Tumor Charity. So far, he has raised £55,000 which he will donate to charity.