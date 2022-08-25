For this new product with the theme of “born to fly”, DJI officially announced the launch of a new drone called “AVATA”, which focuses on an immersive flight experience and advertises that it can be operated directly in a somatosensory manner.

Judging from the product design of “AVATA”, it is obviously built for the needs of racing flight, and it is advertised that it can fly in a smaller body shape, and it uses an embedded protective cover to avoid collisions and cause damage to the rotor. At the same time, it can also cope with 4K quality video is captured stably, and low-latency video transmission.

With the flight goggles and the traverse joystick, you can intuitively operate the “AVATA” through a somatosensory method by hand-held rotation, and with the flight goggles, you can experience the “line of sight” range of the “AVATA”, thereby bringing a more immersive flight experience. .

As for “AVATA” itself, it is equipped with a 155-degree ultra-wide-angle lens corresponding to f/2.8 aperture, 1/1.17-inch sensor, and can record 4K 60fps video. -Cinelike mode corresponds to a wider tonal representation.

Due to the compact design of the fuselage, and the embedded protective cover to avoid collision or damage to the rotor when it is dropped, it makes the “AVATA” easier to carry and use, and there is no need to worry about accidents during use, even if the fuselage is reversed. If it falls to the ground, you can also flip the fuselage smoothly through the “anti-turtle” mode and continue to fly back to its original position.

In addition, “AVATA” is also equipped with a down-looking binocular vision and ToF infrared sensing system, which can sense obstacles under the fuselage and enable low-altitude or indoor flight. It also has safety escort, one-button emergency stop, and Automatic return-to-home function when battery is low or control is lost.

The video transmission distance is the farthest. It can transmit H.265 encoded video with 1080P resolution and 100fps specification within a range of 10 kilometers. At the same time, the highest video transmission rate can reach 50Mbps, and the lowest delay is 30 milliseconds.

“AVATA” will be sold at a starting price of NT$33,380, and it will be available in two versions: Smart Choice Package and Advanced Package. As for the “AVATA” stand-alone machine that does not include the flight goggles and traverse joystick accessories, the suggested price is NT$15,890. Yuan, from now on.