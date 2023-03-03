DKMS non-profit GmbH

In a registration campaign, the DKMS at the Deutzer Gymnasium Schaurtestraße in Cologne has 500,000 nationwide. registered student as part of the DKMS school project. For almost two decades, the DKMS has been informing students at schools throughout Germany about the topics of blood cancer and stem cell donation in its educational project. Under the motto “Your type is in demand!” it also offers them the opportunity to register as potential stem cell donors during on-site campaigns. From the 500,000 registered, more than 6,600 students emerged who, with their stem cell donation, gave a person suffering from blood cancer a second chance at life.

If Kinda Hasoun am Deutzer Gymnasium Schaurtestrasse When she receives her certificate, she is visibly happy about the award, but her eyes remain humble. The 18-year-old sees her commitment to register with the DKMS as a potential stem cell donor as nothing special. “It was clear to me for a long time that I wanted to register so that I might one day be able to help myself.”, explains the 500,000. Registered of the DKMS school project. “If you’re healthy and able to donate yourself, it’s not a big deal.” The topic of cancer had already been part of her life beforehand: there had already been several cases of leukemia in her family, who fled from Syria to Germany in 2015. Kinda drew motivation for her future from this: “After graduating from high school I would like to study medicine myself, I have already done internships in oncology. By registering I can already make a contribution. The campaign organized by Mr. Menke at our school was of course ideal for this.”says the young woman.

John Menke, sports and music teacher at the Deutzer Gymnasium, has been registered with the DKMS for a long time. In 2005, as a student, he had himself included in the DKMS database as part of a DKMS school project campaign. In 2008 he came as a stem cell donor himself in question. “I found the whole process super exciting and was curious about what to expect.”remembers the 37-year-old. “I had no doubts as to whether I would actually donate. I really wanted to do it. When I donated in a Dresden donor clinic, I received excellent care.” Seine Stem cell donation went to Anders from Swedenwith whom he is still in regular contact – the two “genetic twins” have become good friends. “We met for the first time in 2012. Anders was even at the first DKMS school campaign in 2018 here at the Deutzer Gymnasium and was able to tell the students about his experiences first-hand.”Menke looks back. “That was not only informative, but also very emotional and impressive for everyone involved.”

“Young people make a real difference”

For the dedicated high school teacher, one thing is clear: the opportunity to register as a stem cell donor is a valuable experience for his students. “They take responsibility for others and see that their commitment has an effect”said is. “The young people are not just spectators in life, they make a real difference.” Incidentally, you can check off the point “save lives” from your bucket list, adds Menke with a wink. He would like to continue to support the DKMS school project at his school out of conviction.

A commitment from students and teachers that is extremely important for the goal of the DKMS to defeat blood cancer. “The 500,000th registration as part of our DKMS school project makes us infinitely happy and grateful. It is the best proof that young people like Kinda are still committed and helping others today.”explained Konstanze Burkard, Director of Donor Recruitment and Corporate Communications at DKMS. “By registering as potential stem cell donors, students at high schools, comprehensive schools and vocational schools throughout Germany are committed to giving people with blood cancer a second chance at life.”

This overwhelming commitment is only possible thanks to teachers like Mr. Menke, who prepare and accompany the registration campaigns of the DKMS, explains Burkard. “We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for that.” Since the start of the DKMS school project in 2004, more than 4,400 registration campaigns have been implemented in educational institutions nationwide. “In addition to the registration option, informative lectures by our volunteers and school materials related to the learning plan, young people who have registered themselves in the school project and donated stem cells are used. They report on their very personal experiences, can answer questions first-hand and address fears in dealing with the reduce topic”says Burkard.

DKMS guest at didacta

The DKMS will give visitors to the largest education fair in Europe didacta in Stuttgart present their DKMS school project and its offers in the coming week. “Today, our event formats for schools go far beyond the actual registration campaign and include, for example, modern digital and interactive teaching materials that offer schools real added value and can bring students closer to the topics of blood cancer and stem cell donation in different subjects.”says Konstanze Burkard. We cordially invite all visitors to the fair to our Stand in Halle 7 / D60 in for a conversation.”

