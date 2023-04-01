Twist from DL Bollette. The Meloni Government decides during the night: “4000 euros per month to Nurses, OSS and Health Professions”. Here is the form for the change of tax regime.

News in the night from the Government of Giorgia Meloni and by the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci: a substantial change to the tax regime of Nurses, Pediatric Nurses, Midwives, Administrative, Physiotherapists and Health Professionswhich will allow these professionals to equalize the basic salaries of Doctors and Dentists: 4000 euros per month net (3000 for Social Health Operators).

Obviously, moving from the current salary regime to the future one, which will apply as soon as the Legislative Decree has been definitively transformed into State Law, will be a free choice of the professional. Therefore, as often happens in Italy, nothing will happen automatically, on the contrary you will have to fill in a specific form.

The regime change form.

To change the tax regime, you must first submit a form to the Revenue Agency.

Here is the form:

And did you fill out the application?

