DL Simplifications, Councilor Doria: “Health measures long awaited by the Regions”

– Electronic prescription, streamlined mechanisms in the communication of drug shortages and one year of validity of the dematerialized prescription for the therapies of chronic patients: “Expected measures, which the Regions have been hoping for for some time. A lightening of administrative tasks for the benefit of citizens, but also of doctors. Let’s not forget that, according to estimates, bureaucratic obligations today account for 30% of the activity of general practitioners. Any simplification measures allow doctors to spend more time with patients and their care needs.

These are the words of the regional councilor for health, Carlo Doria, who expresses satisfaction with the innovations in the health sector contained in the Simplification Decree approved by the Council of Ministers.

“The government provision – continues the councilor – puts an end to the long experimentation of the electronic prescription, which becomes, to all intents and purposes, a structural element of our health system, whose benefits for citizens have already been widely appreciated. The one-year duration of the validity of the prescriptions aimed at chronic patients is also good, which will also allow, always on the basis of the doctor’s indications, a supply of drugs for 30 days of therapy. We are talking about people who always need to take the same drug, in this way we avoid them, or those who take care of them, in the case of non-self-sufficient people, from having to repeatedly go to the doctor, even in conditions of discomfort”.

“No less important – specifies the commissioner – are the new rules to deal with any shortage of drugs, which impose a shorter term in communications between pharmaceutical companies and AIFA in the event of a temporary or definitive interruption of the production of a drug. An aspect that will allow doctors to promptly evaluate which drugs to prescribe to guarantee patients the continuation of ongoing therapies “.

“I want to underline with great satisfaction how the commitment made so far also on our part has sanctioned a close understanding between the Government and the Region in sharing paths that meet the needs of users and operators”, concludes councilor Doria.