Home » DL Simplifications, Councilor Doria: “Health measures long awaited by the Regions”
Health

DL Simplifications, Councilor Doria: “Health measures long awaited by the Regions”

by admin
Cagliari, 12 May 2023 – Electronic prescription, streamlined mechanisms in the communication of drug shortages and one year of validity of the dematerialized prescription for the therapies of chronic patients: “Expected measures, which the Regions have been hoping for for some time. A lightening of administrative tasks for the benefit of citizens, but also of doctors. Let’s not forget that, according to estimates, bureaucratic obligations today account for 30% of the activity of general practitioners. Any simplification measures allow doctors to spend more time with patients and their care needs.

These are the words of the regional councilor for health, Carlo Doria, who expresses satisfaction with the innovations in the health sector contained in the Simplification Decree approved by the Council of Ministers.

“The government provision – continues the councilor – puts an end to the long experimentation of the electronic prescription, which becomes, to all intents and purposes, a structural element of our health system, whose benefits for citizens have already been widely appreciated. The one-year duration of the validity of the prescriptions aimed at chronic patients is also good, which will also allow, always on the basis of the doctor’s indications, a supply of drugs for 30 days of therapy. We are talking about people who always need to take the same drug, in this way we avoid them, or those who take care of them, in the case of non-self-sufficient people, from having to repeatedly go to the doctor, even in conditions of discomfort”.

“No less important – specifies the commissioner – are the new rules to deal with any shortage of drugs, which impose a shorter term in communications between pharmaceutical companies and AIFA in the event of a temporary or definitive interruption of the production of a drug. An aspect that will allow doctors to promptly evaluate which drugs to prescribe to guarantee patients the continuation of ongoing therapies “.

See also  What Italians do online

“I want to underline with great satisfaction how the commitment made so far also on our part has sanctioned a close understanding between the Government and the Region in sharing paths that meet the needs of users and operators”, concludes councilor Doria.

You may also like

Oncologist with cancer: what does the disease do...

Healthcare: Citizens, Aiop is growing with the new...

The Italian classic tastes so delicious and fruity!

Frankfurt, Rovelli will not represent Italy at the...

Fried herring with tomato ragout | > –...

A patch for peanut allergy in children

Franco Berrino: «How to teach children to eat...

Please, save the date: Am 28. Mai ist...

War in Ukraine, Prigozhin: «The Russians lost 5...

This is how bile problems become noticeable

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy