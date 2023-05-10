Home » Do antidepressants really help with physical pain? – Health
Do antidepressants really help with physical pain?

Do antidepressants really help with physical pain? – Health

In this original species called humans everything is somehow connected to everything else. So it’s actually a good idea to occasionally use therapies for illness and suffering that don’t get to the root of the problem, i.e. don’t fight the primary cause of the suffering, but rather approach the symptoms in a roundabout way. At first glance, it may seem absurd to treat chronic pain with antidepressants, but on second glance the connection between physical and emotional pain is quite obvious. Finally, physical pain is known to weigh heavily on mood. Conversely, a depressive tendency also changes the pain threshold and makes you more susceptible to physical complaints. In addition, the brain regions that process physical pain and those that modulate mood are neurochemically similar.

