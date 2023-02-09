The setup of blood tests that detect cancer before they give symptoms or are visible with the exams available today, it is the subject of study in hundreds of researches all over the world, also funded by Bill Gates e Jeff Bezos. The great hope is to be able to discover the presence of a tumor only with a blood sample. When the disease is still in its earliest stages and has not given any other symptoms. When timely and minimally invasive treatments can lead to more and more people definitively. The problem is that tests of this kind are increasingly advertised as revolutionarysponsored by the manufacturing companies. But how effective are they really? Am I able to really change the history of the fight against cancer or is it just a promotional strategy?

For a fee: the cost between 500 and 2 thousand euros The question is rightly asked by many before putting their hands on their wallets (it is about test for sale at a variable figure between 500 and 2 thousand euros) and the theme was recently taken up again in an article published in the scientific journal British Medical Journal. Where are we really at? “It is to make this hope closer that many scientists work every day,” he replies Anthony Russo, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Palermo -. The research is there, but we are not yet at the “reality”. The test that uses blood as a surrogate for neoplastic tissue (the one obtained with the classic biopsy) even before the diagnosis of cancer itself can be defined as a real example of liquid biopsy in apparently healthy patients. And the liquid biopsy is a promising method that is already being used to monitor the evolution of the disease and adjust treatments, but for now it is not enough to arrive at a diagnosisTO”. The principle on which the various tests are based is that the risk of cancer can already be written in our DNA a few years before the diagnosis and that these tests allow us to discover it well in advance. Or that they are able to intercept “cancer cells in circulation” in the body and therefore in the blood. See also The new cyber threat comes directly from Iran

I study During the last annual congress of the European Society of Oncology, held in September in Paris, we returned to talk about the test capable of accurately recognizing over 50 types of cancer and identifying in which tissue (i.e. organ) the tumor originates before the disease gives clinical signs of its presence. What is it specifically about? â€œThe PATHFINDER study analyzed circulating free DNA in the blood samples taken from 6,621 people, all over 50 and without a cancer diagnosis, it concerns a specific test, developed by American scientists who collaborate with a private company – specifies Russo, who is also president of the College of medical oncologists university students (COMU) -. The test proved capable of identify a “carcinogenic signal” (alterations common to more than 50 different types of tumours) in 1.4% of the participants and, among these with a positive test result, the oncological diagnosis was subsequently confirmed in about 40% of the cases. Of the 6,290 healthy people, 99.1% actually received a negative test response. Practically the exam being tested demonstrated good accuracy in detecting cancer in those who had it and high specificity for healthy people. False positives, which then require lengthy and costly further investigations, were few. An important step forward, which however needs further confirmation.