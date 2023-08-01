Do care products have to be pH neutral? / Study on foot care products provides new insights

Lübbecke – The pH value of the skin plays a crucial role in its health and protective function. The skin is slightly acidic with a natural pH of 4 to 6 and has a protective hydrolipidic film that maintains the pH. This hydrolipidic film consists of a natural emulsion of water and lipids and protects the skin from harmful germs and environmental pollutants. The skin barrier, especially the outermost layer of the epidermis, the horny layer, forms an initial barrier against harmful substances and regulates the moisture balance. In order to ensure the optimal protective function, the density of the corneal cells and the maintenance of the acidic pH value are decisive. The exact pH of the skin varies by area of ​​the body, but a pH between 4 and 6 is considered healthy.

However, many skin care products have different pH values. Every care product has a specific pH value. This results from the ingredients and the way they are formulated with the aim of maximum effectiveness in the product. However, the pH of a product is also important to keep the formulation stable and safe.

However, if the product pH is outside the skin environment, the question arises as to what influence the application of a care product has on the skin’s pH value and what the consequences are for the care objective. Eduard Gerlach GmbH, the leading manufacturer of foot care products in pharmacies, has therefore commissioned a clinical study1 to investigate the effects of different pH values ​​of foot care products on the hydrolipid film and the skin condition. The results of this study shed new light on the importance of pH when choosing foot care products.

The study found that the pH of the skin on the feet was virtually unaffected by the products tested. With pH-neutral as well as acidic and alkaline foot care products, the pH value of the foot remained within the normal physiological range. All three test products, on the other hand, improved the condition of the skin and increased the moisture content of the skin. No significant differences were found between the products with different pH values.

The study confirms the hypothesis for foot care that the skin is able to compensate for pH value fluctuations thanks to its high buffering capacity. The pH value of a cream is therefore not the decisive indicator for its skin care properties. Rather, the ingredients and the way in which they are formulated in the product are decisive. “Ph skin-neutral care should therefore at best be understood as an emulsion that does not change the natural pH value of the skin, but optimally improves its dermatological condition,” explains Dr. Andreas Fitzner, responsible author of the study and head of research at the foot care specialist GEHWOL. “PH value is not a decisive criterion for the selection of a care product as long as it is a high-quality formulation.”

1. Fitzner A, Knuhr K, Brandt M, Bielfeldt S. Investigating the effect of the pH of foot care product formulations on pedal skin in diabetic and non-diabetic subjects. Int J Cosmet Sci. 2023 Apr 4. doi: 10.1111/ics.12861

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

