Fried, boiled, scrambled, poached or cooked. Eggs can be cooked, and therefore eaten, in a thousand different ways. The only limit is given by the imagination. Rich in proteins and fats, but also in many vitamins, they are particularly appreciated by young people, and a little less by adults who fear possible cardiovascular problems due to the high cholesterol content. In the last few years they were talked about in a positive way first, and then in an absolutely negative way. All the fault, to tell the truth, of two scientific studies that first praised, and then condemned, any diet that leads to the consumption of a large number of them. But let’s try to clarify a bit.

Studies in favor and against the consumption of eggs

In recent years, two teams of scientists have focused on possible benefits and on risks associated with egg consumption. The first study dates back to 2018, and researchers argued that eggs were not associated with increased health risks. For the experts, who saw the results of their own study published on the pages of theAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a consumer could have eaten up to 12 eggs a week without ever developing cardiovascular problems. The study, moreover, showed that the regimen could be maintained without difficulty even for a year… The data left many scientists speechless, so much so that, just a year later (2019), a team of researchers from Northwestern University conducted a study that led to decidedly different conclusions: consuming just 4 eggs a week leads to an 8 percent increase in cardiovascular risk (and a 6 percent risk of death). A lot, of course, depends on the quality of the eggs.

At this point it is clear that the egg, although essential for a balanced diet, must be consumed with a good awareness of the possible risks. Yet on the Internet there are also those who – ignoring the health dangers – suggest eating 4 to 6 eggs a day (42 a week). Such a diet (they claim) helps to shed the extra pounds… but it is more likely that such a regimen simply helps to open the doors of an emergency room to the victim.

Be that as it may, it is clear that the topic is not only debated, but divided like few others public opinion. Are eggs bad or good? They raise cholesterol or can we consume as many as we want without affecting blood lipids?

Nutritional properties of eggs

Eggs are notoriously among the most nutritious foods available today. Rich in noble proteins and vitamins, they can give that pinch of extra energy that a tired body needs. But be careful because they are one of the major sources of cholesterol. Present fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated), good quantities of minerals (iron and selenium) and as mentioned vitamins (A, B2, B5, B12). Very few carbohydrates instead. The caloric level, on the other hand, is “modest”: about 130 Kcal/100 grams. The various components change according to the type of egg:

So are eggs bad for you?

There is no definitive answer. If you overdo it, there are health risksbut if this food is taken with criteria you can enjoy specific health benefits. Eaten in the morning, at breakfast, they give a remarkable sense of satiety, and this can be a valuable aid for those who want to lose weight. Lutein and zeaxanthin, important nutrients with characteristics antioxidants, are able to prevent the onset of eye diseases, such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Finally, the eggs are rich in choline, a fundamental substance for the health of many organs, first of all brain and liver.

The health risks

Except for specific allergies eggs do not pose a health risk: but always remember not to exceed in consumption. The only “danger” is represented by cholesterol contained in the yolk. However, it must be said that controlled consumption could even improve the lipid profile, raising the level of (good) HDL cholesterol to the detriment of the (bad) LDL cholesterol. But this is true for most people, but not for everyone. For those suffering from hypercholesterolemia (the “hyper-responders”), as well as those suffering from type 2 diabetes, the cholesterol in eggs can dangerously raise cholesterol levels, exposing them to important cardiovascular risks.

How many eggs can we eat without exposing ourselves to risks?

The consumption of eggs must be limited to 2 maximum 3 per week. This prudential indication must also take into account all other foods – such as pasta, biscuits or creams – which contain large quantities of it, and which are consumed regularly throughout the week.

IMPORTANT

The information provided represents general indications and does not in any way replace medical advice. To ensure a healthy and balanced diet it is always good to rely on the advice of your doctor or a nutrition expert.