Summer is an explosion of taste and colors at the table. In the hottest season of the year, some of the most popular fruits for young and old come to ripen. Among these also the tasty ones figs, which are good to eat and are good for the body.

Those who live in the countryside, in particularly hot areas, will be lucky enough to to be able to consume them directly from the tree, an experience that gives so much satisfaction, not only on the palate. Very popular and easily available on fruit and vegetable counters, figs are rich in properties, they are low in calories and they bring many benefits to our body. Not everyone knows that there are well 150 varietiesalthough the most common and widespread on our tables are those, green, black and purple.

Figs, properties and calories

Contrary to what one might think, fresh figs no longer contain calorie of other classic summer fruits: they provide about 50 for every 100 grams. Therefore, those who, following a low-calorie diet, tend to make a mistake exclude them from your diet. Furthermore, being rich in sugarsrepresent a natural source of energy short term. Then, thanks to them sweetness can replace the classic dessertssatisfying the urge to gluttony without too many sacrifices.

Their contribution on the front is also important vitamins, including those of group B, C and A. The latter is known for its beneficial action for the health of the skin and eyes.

High is also the content of mineral salts and fibers. Precisely for this reason they are particularly suitable in case of constipation and other intestinal problems, especially if consumed on an empty stomach. Not negligible, then, the content of polyphenols, which are antioxidants natural substances that contribute to blocking the aging of the cells of our organism. The combination of all the nutritional elements contained in figs makes this delicious fruit a precious ally of ours immune system.

All the benefits of this fruit

Figs also contain potassium and calcium, elements that help regulate blood pressure and maintain healthy bones and teeth, respectively. Recommended as a snack in pregnancy, they contribute to the daily requirement useful to the unborn child for the development of the spine and bones.

Among the properties of this summer fruit also that of facilitating digestion. Figs are indeed rich in prebiotics, which help to rebalance the intestinal bacterial flora.

But there’s more: despite being very sweet, they would be able to control blood sugar levels, keeping blood sugar under control. A condition made possible thanks to the high content of mineral salts.

Like many other plant products, figs also perform anti-inflammatory action important and may prove suitable in combating skin problems, such as acne. In addition to making them a moderate consumption, within a healthy and balanced diet, they can be applied directly on the affected part.

Fresh figs and dried figs: differences in calories and properties

In addition to that eaten fresh and in addition to delicious recipes, figs are delicious too buckets, although much more caloric. Having lost the water supply, in fact, the concentration of nutrients present in the fruit increases and therefore also of the calories supplied.

Just think that compared to the 50 calories contained in 100 grams of fresh figs, the dried ones bring some 5 times as much, 249.

Consumed in winterHowever, with melted chocolate and / or nuts they are a pleasant one greedy temptation to which occasionally it is allowed to yield.

Consumption and storage advice

Figs are among the more delicate fruits also because theirs peel it is not particularly thick, on the contrary, in some varieties it is very thin.

The inside is particularly soft and fleshy and also being very sugary it could recall the presence of insects and other small animals. For this reason it is advisable to always open the fruit in two before eating it, so as to be able to inspect it carefully.

And the peel? Eating it does not hurt, but since it cannot be washed to avoid deteriorating the whole food, you should be sure of its origin. The risk, in fact, is that there are on it residues of harmful substancessuch as pesticides, which could cause serious health risks.

Once harvested or purchased, figs can be kept in the fridge for two or three days and there are those who also recommend freezing them, but for no more than a month. Particular attention requires the conservation of dry ones, which must instead be placed in a cool and dry place, away from heat sources and inaccessible to insects. Furthermore, if stored in precarious hygienic conditions or in humid places, they can give rise to toxic molds. The latter can develop aflatoxins, harmful substances and potentially a lot carcinogenic.

Are fig leaves also miraculous?

In short, it is clear that figs really are precious for well-being of our body and including them in the daily diet can be a good habit. But it will surprise you to know that the leaves of the tree on which the fruit grows would also be prodigious.

According to some studies, this particular part of the plant would help reduce the triglycerides in the blood and would keep the cardiovascular system. But the most surprising discovery is that which took place after an in vitro experiment: fig leaves would have inhibited the growth of samples of cancer cells. Important results that scientific research is focusing on to understand what exactly gives rise to these processes.