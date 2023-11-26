Do genes or environment matter more? What the twins “teach” – breaking latest news

by Elena Meli

Analyzing the differences in the destinies of those who totally share DNA is a precious investigative tool, but there are many variables to consider and it is not difficult to draw wrong conclusions

When we get sick, but also in our behavior, choices, even character traits, do genes or the environment matter more? The question has stimulated the curiosity of doctors and researchers for decades and the answer, as almost always happens with anything that concerns the complexity of human beings, is neither unique nor easy. To better understand the issue, science has often used pairs of identical twins, an ideal model because they are different people who have the same genome: monozygotic twins are in fact born from the same fertilized egg which separates completely in the very first stages after birth. conception. Studying them is therefore the simplest strategy to eliminate from the equation the effect of DNA differences between different people: everything that does not match between destinies, aptitudes or characteristics can theoretically be attributed to the influence of the environment. Theoretically, because as Adam Rutherford wrote in the book Control. History and current affairs of eugenics (Bollati Boringhieri) Human beings are terribly difficult organisms to study (…). Twin studies have been a fundamental part of genetic research for decades, but although they are powerful tools, they are not free from considerable problems.

The experience of the Twin Registers

Putting monozygotic twins under the magnifying glass cannot say everything, nor can the results be used to talk about the intelligence gene or the shyness gene. Despite the precautions, however, studies on twins continue to be important, as demonstrated by the experience of the Italian National Twin Registry (you can register Who who has a twin, ed.).



New data comes from continuous twin studies: among the most recent is a survey conducted on participants in the Finnish Twin Registry, which analyzed the influence of genes and environment on the life expectancy of owls and larks, i.e. those who tend to stay late at night and those who love waking up at dawn. The ability to stay up late or be an early riser depends in fact on some genes, but by measuring how much these really affect survival, which is a little lower for owls, it was discovered that the differences derive from bad habits and not from unfortunate genetics. : those who prefer to stay up late at night more often smoke and drink alcohol in abundance and this is what shortens life, rather than owl genes.

Part of the biological future written in the genome

Yet another investigation that highlights how choices and environment matter a lot in many aspects of existence, but to be certain, the data collected on twins was very useful because, as explained by geneticist Bruno Dallapiccola, scientific director of the Bambino Ges Pediatric Hospital in Rome , part of our biological future written in the genome. Then, due to the influences of the environment in which we live, even identical twins differ over the years: studying them is therefore the best way to understand the genetic component, or inheritance, of complex traits and multifactorial diseases, which depend on from many different genetic and environmental elements and which account for 90 percent of pathologies. In cardiovascular diseases, in type 2 diabetes, in neurodegenerative diseases, we know that the influence of the environment is very present: by comparing pairs of identical twins, however, we can understand how much the DNA weighs, because if for a trait or a disease there is an absolute concordance of “destinies” in the members of the couple means that the responsibility is entirely genetic, but if it is lower, the percentage of involvement of the genes can be estimated. Studies on twins, however, are not useful for Mendelian pathologies (those that are inherited in a “simple” way because they depend on the mutation of a single gene, ed.), in which the environment can make no or minimal contribution.

Shared or non-shared environment

Experts can also estimate how much weight genes have on the environment, shared or otherwise, as adds Emanuela Medda, head of the National Twin Registry at the Istituto Superiore di Sanit: The shared environment is the one to which twins are exposed together, as children: the same uterus, the same air pollution conditions, the foods, the type of education. Then there is the non-shared environment, whose importance grows as we become adults and individual history takes over. Our Registry, for example, together with those of eight other countries, has studied the inheritance of height and verified that approximately 90 percent depends on the genes transmitted by the parents, while another 6 percent depends on external environmental factors. shared and almost not at all from the shared environment.

Study addresses

If mom and dad are tall then the offspring will maybe be able to play basketball, but if they are short it will be less likely regardless of stretching in childhood or otherwise. Identifying the weight of genetics and environment is not secondary: if studies on twins reveal that genes matter a lot, subsequent research will be aimed at identifying those that are most involved; if the environment has more weight, the investigations will be directed towards external factors, observes Medda. Studies on pairs of twins are then useful to understand whether the co-presence of different diseases is due to shared genes. We conducted a survey on asthma and allergic rhinitis, for example, discovering that asthma depends 92 percent on genetic components, rhinitis 78 percent, but above all that the two pathologies share 58 percent of the influence genetics: there are therefore genetic predisposition traits that underlie both. Other possible studies on twins are the so-called co-twins, in which twins who are “discordant” for a trait or pathology are compared, when there is a sick sibling and a healthy one, to understand how genetic or otherwise there is; if environmental influences are strong, further investigations can then be hypothesized to evaluate what type of exposure may have induced the disease or even the expression of any genes that may have been a contributing cause.

The quote

In short, studies on twins are often an excellent driving force for other research, directed with greater precision; this is because the results often indicate that what we are is the result of a mixture between genes and environment and, as Medda specifies, the majority of the data we collect indicates percentages of influence from genetics that are much lower than those that have been seen for asthma, height or even celiac disease, which has an 87 percent heritability. The thickness of the intima media of the carotid arteries (an important marker of atherosclerosis, especially early atherosclerosis, ed.) for example depends 31 percent on the genes, 25 percent on the non-shared environment and 44 percent on the ‘age, an element that cannot be acted upon: as the years pass, the thickness invariably increases. We can study that 25 percent better, to understand whether it depends on lifestyle, whether the environment is polluted or not and so on, so that we can act and modify it.

Somatic mutations

The Registries are a great opportunity to understand all this and much more, so it is not surprising that many countries have established them: the latest state started by Qatar in 2023 but in some countries there is even more than one and in Scandinavia, where they exist for decades, they have been continuously churning out data thanks to the excellent connection between healthcare databases.

In fact, the Registers are an excellent source from which to draw to carry out other types of studies, also because those on twins cannot say everything, on the contrary. As Dallapiccola specifies, throughout our lives we accumulate countless somatic mutations (those that occur in cells other than eggs and sperm and which therefore will not be inherited by children, ed.): we know better those that give rise to tumors, but there for example, they also exist in neurodegenerative diseases and are present everywhere, for example it is said that the brain contains one hundred million different genomes. We have therefore deciphered the human genome, but geneticists are not destined for unemployment: we will have to work for decades to try to understand it and perhaps artificial intelligence will help us, to manage millions of data and correlations. Studies on twins have provided answers to over one hundred thousand genetic traits of susceptibility to complex diseases, but we are not just what is written in the genome: we have begun to understand that it often matters even more how, where, when and how much they are expressed. the different genes.

Research in the future

In the future, research will focus more and more on epigenetics, which studies how the expression of DNA changes in relation to environmental factors, and on the transcriptome, which is the set of what is transcribed from DNA and tells how this actually expresses itself. . Because, as Adam Rutherford says, at birth we are not blank sheets of paper, on the contrary, for the final result, what we are and what we will become, much more complicated than reading a script and rather an interpretation, personal and unique. Different for everyone, even between identical twins.

How much does mental well-being influence aging

The power of studies on twins is undoubted and the Italian Twin Registry has many underway, even on very complex topics. Like the research being launched with Pnrr funds to evaluate the heredity of cognitive decline which, explains the head of the Registry Emanuela Medda, will involve discordant twins, one healthy and one sick, to understand for example whether there is a relationship between the decline and oxidative processes and how much this depends on genetic susceptibility. Another investigation is evaluating the effects of psychological well-being on cell aging, measured through the shortening of telomeres (the terminal “caps” of chromosomes that shrink over time, ed.). A large study underway since 2010 is studying 360 families of twins from birth over the years, to also understand the effects of events that occurred during pregnancy on health and future outcomes. Twin births are a relatively rare event, but they are a precious opportunity for science.

