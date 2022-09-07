Some people are genetically predisposed to live longer. But a group of scientists have tried to figure out whether physical activity counts as much as genes when it comes to longevity

Eugenio Spagnuolo – Milano

It is estimated that approx 25 percent of the variation in human lifespan is determined by genetics, but which genes and how they contribute to longevity are not yet fully known. While waiting to find out, a group of scientists from the University of California – San Diego (USA) has tried to figure out whether physical activity counts more or less than genetics when it comes to promoting a longer life.

Genetics vs physical activity for longevity: the study — The research project dates back to 2012, as part of the Women’s Health Initiative’s OPACH study, when the study authors began tracking the physical activity habits of 5,446 US women aged 63 and over. Participants were monitored until 2020 and in some phases of the study they were asked to wear an accelerometer capable of calculating the amount of time they spent moving, the intensity of physical activity and the time they were sedentary. .

Predictably, the researchers found that higher levels of both light and moderate to vigorous physical activity were associated with a lower risk of death, during the monitoring period. Whereas, more time spent sedentary was associated with a higher risk of mortality. But, and this is the surprise, the observed connection between exercise and a longer life was the same even among women who had a greater tendency towards longevity. Practically, even individuals with a genetic predisposition for longevity have to move as much as the rest of us to live long. “Our study showed that while a person isn’t likely to live long based on their genes, they can still extend their lifespan by engaging in positive behaviors like regular exercise and less time sitting,” he explains. senior study author Aladdin H. Shadyab, Ph.D., assistant professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at UC San Diego. “On the contrary, even if our genes predispose us to a long life, staying physically active is still important to achieve longevity.” See also Try this fish without bones right away, you don't even know its benefits

conclusions — “In conclusion – the researchers write – among older women, physical activity and physical activity from moderate to vigorous, higher measured with the accelerometer was associated with a lower risk of mortality while a higher sedentary lifestyle measured with the accelerometer was associated with a higher mortality risk during a mean follow-up of 6.1 years. The results were consistent across categories of a weighted genetic risk score for longevity. These data offer strong support for the fact that physical activity in old age is associated with a reduced risk of death. The complexity of the question, of course, justifies further studies to improve our understanding of longevity, mortality from various causes and the role of genes and lifestyle in achieving a long and healthy life. ”