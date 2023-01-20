Home Health Do I need to measure the antibodies against chicken pox before getting the herpes zoster vaccine?
Health

Do I need to measure the antibodies against chicken pox before getting the herpes zoster vaccine?

by admin
Do I need to measure the antibodies against chicken pox before getting the herpes zoster vaccine?

Just as having had the chickenpox vaccine does not guarantee protection against shingles, neither does having had the disease, and therefore an antibody response already present in the body. Contracting the herpes zoster virus as an adult can in fact give shingles as a primary infection, but it can also awaken a previous endogenous infection that is still present in our nerve ganglia. Checking for the presence of antibodies says absolutely nothing about the possibility of this occurring, i.e. being immunized or not. Dosing the presence of antibodies against the chickenpox virus would therefore only be wasted resources, a bit like dosing antibodies against Covid: it is information that says nothing about the possibility of contracting the disease. For this reason it remains advisable, in the categories for which it is recommended, to undergo vaccination against herpes zoster as adults.

Varicella

Send your questions to [email protected]

Herpes zoster

*Michele Conversano is director of the Prevention Department of the Local Health Authority of the province of Taranto

See also  That's why the sun makes you hungry. Especially to males

You may also like

Covid: Orthrus arrives from England, the variant that...

free training with “Palestra Actors” meetings

Covid: Orthrus arrives from England, the variant that...

heart attack | Heart signals: 5 symptoms that...

Move and prevent. A project to combat sedentary...

boom of infections from hairdressers in Spain. How...

Age-related macular degeneration, if the patient is followed...

Medicine: good news and bad news

Muscular dystrophy, the test that makes the diagnosis...

Women’s leggings 2023: the outfits to try, not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy