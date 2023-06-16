Home » Do not accept compromises when it comes to pharmacy insurance
Do not accept compromises when it comes to pharmacy insurance

The stipulation of “Best Performance Guarantee” in an all-risk policy can be crucial

Pharmacies are inherently vulnerable to a variety of risks, be it drug handling or liability issues. When choosing a suitable insurance policy, pharmacy owners should not compromise. In this context, ApoRisk emphasizes the importance of agreeing on the “best performance guarantee” in pharmacy insurance, as this can make a decisive difference.

The safety and protection of customers is of the utmost importance for pharmacies. Despite all precautionary measures and diligence, unforeseen events can occur that lead to significant financial damage. In order to ensure that pharmacy owners are optimally protected in the event of damage, insurance policies must be comprehensive and tailored to the specific needs of pharmacies.

The agreement of “Best performance guarantee” in pharmacy insurance is a crucial factor that can mean the difference between an average insurance policy and comprehensive coverage. Through this guarantee, Aporisk ensures that pharmacy owners receive the best possible service and coverage without sacrificing certain aspects.

The “Best Performance Guarantee” means that all relevant coverage extensions that are offered on the German market at the time of the damage are automatically included in the insurance policy. As a result, pharmacy owners can rest assured that they will be fully protected in the event of a claim and receive financial support without having to worry about potential insurance coverage gaps.

ApoRisk recommends pharmacy owners not to compromise when choosing their insurance policy and look for a “Best Performance Guarantee” agreement. A tailor-made insurance solution, tailored to the specific needs of a pharmacy and offering comprehensive coverage, can make a crucial difference in the event of a claim.

The competent ApoRisk team will be happy to provide you with further information and individual advice on pharmacy insurance with the “best performance guarantee”.

ApoRisk® GmbH is an insurance broker and has been a specialist in the risks of pharmacists for many years. The brokerage company is experienced in the pharmacy industry and independent. The direct concept via the Internet portals aporisk.de and pharmarisk.de saves our customers a lot of money. This saving benefits the high value and fair price of the policies.

