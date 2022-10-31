Food alert and immediate withdrawal due to microbiological risk: this is stated in the note released by the Ministry of Health.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 200 products have been involved in food recalls. A few weeks ago some products of two well-known supermarkets for contamination by Listeria or Escherichia Coli.

The last, only in chronological order, is the recall of the batch of seasoned sausage of the Bartolini Salumi brand due to microbiological risk. The food alert notice, published on 31 October 2022 on the ministry’s website, is dated 29 October 2022. The alert alerted the points of sale where the lot was distributed and, consequently, immediate withdrawal from the shelves .

Food alert: batch of cured sausage recalled, here is the reason

The Ministry of Health has issued a new food alert with immediate withdrawal of Bartolini Salumi’s cured sausage due to microbiological risk, specifically the presence of Salmonella. Marketed by Bartolini Carni di Bartolini Elisabetta & C. snc, the seasoned sausage is produced at the plant in Spoleto (a hamlet of Fogliano) in the province of Perugia, and is identified with the initials: IT-9-3190 / L CE.

Specifically, the production lot withdrawn from the shelves is the one dated September 19, 2022 and with an expiration / storage date until May 23, 2023. The packages are marketed vacuum-packed weighing approximately 2 kg, but can also be sold loose at points of sale.

If they have purchased the product, customers must immediately bring it back to the point of sale and, of course, not use it.

What is Salmonella?

It is a bacterium that causes salmonellosis in humans and causes outbreaks of infected food. Symptoms also include: fever, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Sometimes death can occur if the infection reaches the blood.

In case of suspected salmonellosis it is necessary to contact your doctor immediately.