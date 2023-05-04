Do not mow the lawn in May to protect the insects

Maybe you’ve heard that you shouldn’t mow your lawn in May and are now wondering what that’s all about. During this period, does it damage the lawn more than it is good, or is there something else behind it? In principle, this is a campaign that is primarily intended to benefit the environment. We will explain to you in more detail so that you can decide for yourself whether you will not mow the lawn in May.

The “No Mow May” and its advantages

Why shouldn’t you mow the lawn in May?

You realize that when you mow the lawn, you also mow down all the wild flowers and weeds. In principle, that is also one of the purposes and purposes of this lawn care. But the campaign, which originated in Great Britain, wants to prevent exactly that. Because if these plants are missing, the insects also lack food, which ultimately leads to increased insect mortality, which also affects beneficial insects. Especially in spring, when the choice of food sources is still too large, you would be doing the insects a great favor by not taking what little they have (this is also one of the reasons why many are now replacing the lawn with a flower meadow ).

Do not mow the lawn in May to allow flowers to multiply

That’s why the campaign calls for people to leave their lawnmowers in the shed for a month. Instead, you can devote yourself to other gardening work, which in turn is good for insect diversity (planting new flowers, for example). During this mowing-free month, you not only provide the insects with a temporary source of food, but also give the plants the opportunity to reproduce. And propagation isn’t just there in your lawn, it can spread for miles (in the case of dandelions, for example, or when seeds get caught on insects and birds and are carried along), so new plants can continue to grow after May, even though you mow – namely in the immediate vicinity. The benefits have been confirmed by research and it is above all the daisy, the ground ivy, the speedwell, the clover, the dandelion, the daisies and the cowslip that spread and are useful to insects.

By the way: Some of the wild plants that are so rampant in your lawn and so undesirable are actually herbs that are even edible and may even be beneficial to you. You might want to cut back on mowing more often to take advantage of some of these herbs.

Does it have to be the entire lawn?

If a completely unmown lawn is too much of a good thing because it would simply look too unkempt, you can alternatively only let a certain area or one or the other corner grow. In this way, the unmown lawn will not be too intrusive and you can still make your contribution.

So what else can you do if you don’t mow the lawn in May? What Other Tasks Are Beneficial For Your Lawn?

If you don’t mow the lawn in May, do the following instead

Just because you don’t mow the lawn in May doesn’t mean you can neglect it completely. Otherwise, you can continue to maintain it as usual. For example, you should fertilize the lawn in May if it has been a while since the last time. Typically, fertilization occurs every six to eight weeks during the growing season. So if you last fertilized before mid-April, a new fertilization might be appropriate.

Also make sure that there is sufficient moisture, because young lawns in particular can dry out quickly because their roots have not yet grown too deeply into the earth. When it’s not raining, the lawn needs to be watered several times a week.

Instead, you can use the time you save by not mowing to plant insect-friendly flowers and plants. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be (just) ornamental flowers. You can also choose edible plants, which you will also have some. Here you can find out which plants are useless for bees.

Apply insect-friendly lawn mowing from now on

So now you know why you shouldn’t mow the lawn in May. But that’s not the only thing you can do to make life easier for insects. The whole thing is called “insect-friendly mowing” and is very easy to implement: