Smallpox of monkeys in Italy and Europe

The cases of monkeypox in the world are still on the rise: +7,500 have been registered this week alone, equal to 20% more than the previous 7 days. WHO: “Concerned that unfair access to vaccines we saw during the Covid-19 pandemic will repeat itself.”

Cases of monkeypox worldwide. According to the latest updated data of the WHO, they are registered at the moment beyond 35 thousand contagion in 92 countries and 12 deaths.

In the last week alone 7,500 have been confirmed, that is 20% more the previous week, which in turn had marked a + 20%.

According to the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus, almost all cases known so far “have been reported in Europa and in Americas and between men who do sex with men, highlighting the importance for all countries of developing and disseminating services and information aimed at these communities, capable of protecting their health, human rights and dignity “.

He then launched a appeal. “We remain concerned that unfair access to vaccines we saw during the pandemic covid-19, repeat “also for the smallpox of the monkeys and” that the poorest continue to be left behind “.

The World Health Organization, says Tedros, “is in close contact with the producers of vaccines and with countries and organizations that are willing to share doses. Vaccines can play an important role in controlling the outbreak monkeypox and in many countries there is a strong demand for vaccines from the affected communities “, stressed the WHO director general, recalling however that” for the moment the supply of vaccines and data on their effectiveness are limited, even if we are starting to receive data from some countries “.

Meanwhile, news came today that there would be the first case of monkeypox infection from man to dog. It happened in France: this is a 4-year-old Italian greyhound who exhibited the typical skin and mucous lesions of the disease 12 days after his two owners, according to the magazine The Lancet. But the dynamics of the contagion still need to be clarified.