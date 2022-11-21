Tachipirina is one of the most used drugs. We are all used to having it at home in the medicine cabinet. We take it as needed from an early age and for this reason we don’t consider it an enemy of our health: yet, it’s not really like that! Here is the truth.

Tachipirina is certainly one of the most useful drugs we have: it is. in fact, thanks to it we can lower our fever and we often use it even when we have some pain to be able to find some comfort. We can take it at home in syrup, tablets, suppositories, drops or even granules, but is it really that harmless? Or can this drug also have some side effects on health? Let’s try to understand it

In the meantime, it must be immediately specified that the dosage of the drug depends on the age of the person taking it and that the drug must be taken only after the opinion of the attending physician. It is also used to treat children but, obviously, in this case only the pediatrician advises its intake and in the doses recommended by him.

Tachypirine side effects

Considered one of the panaceas for many ills, the active ingredient of tachipirina is paracetamol which has analgesic properties and antipyretic activity. Considered a rather safe drug, so much so that doctors use it at the right doses even in case of need on newborns. However, many do not know it but even tachipirina if taken in too high doses can cause damage to health. It should be noted that not everyone can take this drug. As, in fact, it is written on the package leaflet, it is up to the doctor to decide whether to make the patient take this active ingredient if he suffers from anorexia. cachexia, chronic malnutrition, dehydration, hypovolaemia, haemolytic anemia or have any liver problems due to other medicines he is taking or simply because he has liver failure, hepatitis or Gilbert’s syndrome. Furthermore, it is always good to remember to inform your doctor if you take paracetamol before taking a blood test because this active ingredient can alter the value of uricemia and blood sugar.

Furthermore, before taking a tachypirine you must always inform your doctor if you have recently taken or are taking another drug, even if over the counter or one belonging to the categories of Fans (i.e. non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) or other drugs that interfere with liver function. In order to be able to take paracetamol, it is essential not to have alcohol problems because their concomitant intake greatly increases the risk of liver damage. Among the other negative effects of tachypirine that can develop in subjects who take it in the wrong doses and without medical supervision and which can also be serious, we mention urticaria, larynx edema, anaphylactic shock, angioedema, anemia , hepatitis, acute renal failure, hematuria, interstitial nephritis, abnormally increased heart rate, diaphoresis, dizziness, gastrointestinal reaction, thrombocytopenia, leukopenia.