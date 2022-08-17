If you have been in the pool with your baby and you notice that he has these symptoms, it may be wise to have him see a doctor. Here’s what it could be.

Summer is the most awaited time to swim, both in the sea and in the pool. But we must pay attention to some pitfalls that can be encountered.

Often people prefer to go to the pool rather than the sea. The swimming pool is very popular with families, and above all it is loved by children, for the fun and games that can be played.

Swimming in the pool, here’s what to watch out for

Pools can hide some unwanted guests such as protozoan bacteria and viruses. Especially in the summer, when there are a lot of people, chlorine doesn’t seem to be enough to kill some of these bacteria.

Among the protozoa, Cryptosporidium parvum is the most widespread species worldwide to which most human infections are attributable. As explained by the ISS, “This small protozoan causes an infection that damages the gastrointestinal system, the epithelium of the biliary ducts or the respiratory system“.

The disease that man can contract is called Cryptosporidiosiswhich causes an infection directly coming from the water. In this case, then, what is more dangerous is drink the pool waterwhich frequently happens by mistake, especially to the little ones. In children mainly cause the diarrhea.

Cryptosporidium eggs (oocysts) are frequently found in swimming pools, hot tubs, water parks, lakes and rivers from around the world. The biggest problem is that the parasite is not killed give freezing the from the usual chlorination levels of swimming pools or drinking water.

Symptoms can appear suddenly about 7 days after infection and consist mainly of abdominal cramps and watery and profuse diarrhea. Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, but also fever and weakness may also occur. Symptoms usually last 1 or 2 weeks, and then disappear, while the oocysts can be expelled with the feces for several weeks. How to avoid contagion?

Only a correct behavior in the pool can prevent the spread of this microorganism and therefore avert a possible infection. The rules for correct behavior are do not take a bath I know if there is diarrheaand if the skin has any wounds or abrasions; do not bathe if suffering from irespiratory infections; before entering the water use the bathroom, take a shower, wash your hands well, but above all never ingest the water from the pool.