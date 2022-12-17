The worst is over but woe to let your guard down. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has warned that, despite the end of the most acute phase of the pandemic, “Covid-19 will remain in circulation”. And in fact “there is a high risk that the simultaneous spread of the flu and Sars-Cov-2” could put pressure on the European health system in the coming weeks,” said Marco Cavaleri, head of EMA’s vaccination strategy . But the fears of the experts also concern another factor.

“The shortage of antibiotics is a problem that European agencies are addressing,” said Steffen Thirstrup, EMA’s medical director. The shortage of medicines “is affecting 25 out of 27 countries” in the EU, “especially as regards amoxicillin”, he added. “There is an increase in demand, but we know from some producers that there are problems some of which are simply a lack of personnel.” “We are certainly working on this in coordination with national authorities,” Thirstrup explained. “Antibiotics must be used appropriately. In the event of a cold or viral infection, the antibiotic is not needed and must be saved for when it is needed”, was Cavaleri’s appeal during the agency’s last press conference in 2022 EU.

“At the beginning of the year we had five vaccines authorized against the original strain of Sars-Cov-2. Twelve months later we have seven vaccines authorized plus another four adapted against variants” some of which “can be used to immunize children against six months of age, particularly those with special conditions,” recalled the Italian expert. “Even if rates of Covid cases are now generally stable in Europe, the situation may change due to emerging subvariants,” Cavaleri specified. “The situation can change very quickly as we are already seeing for example in the United States right now,” he warned.

Increase in infections and crowded wards: Chinese doctors work positively

When asked about the use of the plasma of the recovered as an alternative to monoclonal antibodies to treat immunosuppressed people, Cavaleri replied with caution. “From what we’ve seen so far convalescent plasma hasn’t worked as well as monoclonal antibodies so there are still some questions about how we might consider using them” for the weakest patient categories, he explained.

“This is one of those topics that we’re eager to talk to the developers about to see where we stand,” he added. “But we must not forget that for the moment, with previous versions of the virus in circulation, we have not seen fantastic results with this type of treatment,” admitted the senior EMA official.