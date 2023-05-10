“Do not wash with a sponge. It hurts the skin and is a concentration of germs”: the pharmacist’s video goes viral on TikTok. Here’s what’s true

We talked about it with Carlo Signorelli, full professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan

Natural or silicone, with an exfoliating, relaxing or stimulating action, in different shapes and colours: shower or bath sponges are a real personal hygiene “must” for millions of people. Yet, a popular video on the social network TikTok is sparking a heated debate on the subject, undermining the beliefs of thousands of “convinced supporters” of the use of sponges for washing. The Spanish Alvaro Fernandezto the century @farmaceuticofernandez, said the sponge hurts and listed the “hidden” risks of using this common bathroom tool. First of all, says the Madrid pharmacist and tiktoker with 549,000 followers, the sponge “generates friction on the epidermis eliminating more cells than necessary due to excessive erosion”. Furthermore, “The sponge remains moist and warm, the perfect conditions for the proliferation of bacteria”. But that’s not all, underlines the pharmacist: “Sponges I’m a germ hoarder avoiding its use prevents possible infections”. The thesis of the handsome Spanish pharmacist also finds support in various scientific studies. A recent research published in Nature Chemical Biology by a group of biomedical engineers from the US Duke University who demonstrated how sponges are a receptacle for germs, comparing them with laboratory test tubes: according to the researchers, the sponge would be the best place to cultivate germs compared to any other laboratory material .

Moving from the bathroom to the kitchen, a research team from the University of Furtwangen in Germany analyzed 14 of the most commonly used kitchen sponges and identified over 362 different species of bacteria during the survey. To appease the scaremongering generated on social networks and to reassure lovers of the bath sponge it is Charles Signorellifull professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, interviewed by Daily fact. “Just use a few simple precautions, such as avoiding the promiscuous use of the sponge. For example, in a familiar environment, the sponge as well as the bath towel and the toothbrush, to each his own” comments the hygienist. “However, even if you use the same sponge as your partner, especially if we are dealing with healthy people, who do not have a fragile immune system, it is not the case of landslides a drama – adds -. And then, the time factor is important: after a few hours germs and bacteria do not survive”. Carlo Signorelli concludes: “Using small rules of hygiene helps. Once the sponge has been used, it should be rinsed with running water. Finally, Signorelli comments, it is also better to avoid too hard sponges, which can rub the epidermis, creating redness and irritation of the skin”.