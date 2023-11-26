Do pneumonia cases from China also come to Germany? That’s what the virologist says

FOCUS online: Do we have to worry? Do you think these undiagnosed pneumonias will also come to Germany?

Alexander Kekulé: No, according to my current assessment, there is no danger in this country. Even if a child with pneumonia came here from China, the disease would most likely not spread. The population’s immunity situation is different here and our pediatric care is much better than in China. And so far there is no evidence that the pneumonia was caused by a new pathogen.

Are we possibly facing a new pandemic?

Kekulé: Concern about a new pandemic is, of course, why scientists have sounded the alarm and the WHO is demanding more detailed information from Beijing. Unfortunately, scientific cooperation with China is currently at a low point since the Covid pandemic and in connection with the geopolitical and economic conflicts. If an outbreak got out of control there, we probably wouldn’t know until late. However, based on what we know, there is no risk of a pandemic in this case.

Can you estimate which pathogen could be causing this undiagnosed pneumonia?

Kekulé: That’s the big question at the moment. So far it is not even clear whether there is a common pathogen that is responsible for the increase in cases. The Chinese authorities apparently do not yet know for sure what the cause of the unusual pneumonia is. The pathogens typical of children, such as RSV or influenza, were of course excluded. The disease also appears to be less contagious than these viral infections, otherwise there would be many more cases. According to reports, school children are mainly affected; This also does not correspond to the usual viral infections, which are more often severe, especially in small children.

According to the WHO, coughing is less common. The pneumonia only manifests itself as a persistent fever. This is why children only come to the doctor late, when the illness has already existed for one or even several weeks. Based on this clinical picture, mycoplasma was suspected as the trigger. These are bacteria that can cause “atypical” pneumonia with diffuse shadows on the X-ray, which are otherwise mainly known from viruses. However, the children’s X-ray findings do not match this, as they supposedly do not show blurred shadows, but rather small nodules.

Why are children in particular affected?

Kekulé: In my opinion, a connection with China’s Zero Covid policy is also conceivable. There has just been a massive cold snap in Beijing, Liaoning and the other affected regions of northern China. After three years of contact ban, the children are now exposed to the usual risks of infection again for the first time. It can be assumed that the immune system of many children is overwhelmed by the previous isolation; this could be referred to as “immunological Kaspar-Hauser syndrome”. Infections with several viruses at the same time are also possible, which can lead to unusual and particularly severe courses. Such a double infection is suspected to be the cause of the cases of mysterious liver inflammation in children that occurred after the lockdowns.

Do you see a connection between the cases in China and Switzerland?

Kekulé: An increase in mycoplasma infections in children has just been observed in Switzerland. It is assumed here that the contact restrictions during the Covid pandemic have led to a decrease in the resistance to the pathogen Mycoplasma pneumoniae directed immunity, so that there is now a catch-up effect. The good news is that this bacteria responds well to antibiotics. However, apart from the possible indirect effects of the Covid measures, there is no connection with the cases in China.