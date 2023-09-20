Home » Do smartphones actually make you short-sighted? | Nachrichten.at
Do smartphones actually make you short-sighted?

Do smartphones actually make you short-sighted?

Nevertheless, most people lack basic knowledge. Ophthalmologist Helmut Widhelm has written a guide that answers all relevant questions on the subject: When do you have to operate on a cataract? What is the use of expensive “premium lenses”? Does macular degeneration really make you blind? Do eye muscles need special training? Do smartphones actually make you short-sighted?

His answer to the latter question: “That hasn’t been proven. But children who spend a lot of time outdoors reduce their risk of nearsightedness.”

Book tip: Helmut Wilhelm: “The Big Book of the Eye”, Südwest-Verlag, 270 pages, 24.70 euros

