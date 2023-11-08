Home » Do you add too much salt? You are at risk for diabetes
Do you add too much salt? You are at risk for diabetes

by admin
What does salt have to do with diabetes? This disease is generally associated with sugar and its excessive consumption. However, new research suggests that it is necessary to be careful not only about what is sweet, but also about what is too salty. According to one Tulane University study published in Mayo Clinic proceedingsregularly adding salt to foods is associated with a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

