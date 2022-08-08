Are you craving toast but you already know that you will burn it? Beware this distraction could be very risky

I toast they are a great way to get rid of the thought of a complicated lunch and replace it with one that is quick, delicious and always agrees with everyone. That you are talking about the classic Ham and cheese, of a vegetarian with vegetables, mozzarella and anchovies, avocado and salmon or any other flavor, the fundamental thing is certainly the cooking. Also being the only really difficult step of the thing, it’s good don’t panic and get it right.

Nobody wants lunch or dinner burned or undercooked and a little pale. But if you don’t have golden hands in the kitchen and always tend to burn everything, open your ears for these incredible tips. Your toast will have no more problems and the next time you have to introduce and serve it to your friends, no one will be able to complain about cooking anymore!

How to always make perfect toast without risking

The tricky point of toast is of course the cooking. The preparation is really elementary and within everyone’s reach: once you have chosen the right bread, you can indulge yourself with the ingredients to put inside according to your tastes and your food or diet needs. At this point it remains to cook everything, with a nice grill or a toaster. But how do you know when it’s time to turn everything off? Just look at the color some bread!

And toast to perfection it should not be too dark, just a light golden light brown color. If your bread is dark brown or even black, it is best to avoid eating it. This is not just a matter of taste or presentation, but the matter is much more complicated and dangerous than that. As a video posted on TikTok by Prevention at the tablein fact, our health is at stake!

In fact, baking bread at excessive temperatures over 120 degrees, causes a safe burn. This can trigger a chemical reaction that it releases l’acrilammide which is considered carcinogenic to humans. Consuming continuously and excessively bread or other burnt or overcooked foods can lead to cancer. It’s not worth the risk!