Do you care about your health? The ideal distance between home and work should not exceed these limits | Surprising discovery

A Swedish study on the lifestyle of commuters shows that psychophysical health is also influenced by the length of the journey to go to work

Our physical and mental well-being it is due to a combination of several factors. Daily habits have an important impact and among these there is also the work and effort that must be made to go to the place where one works.

The clear demonstration was given by a Swedish study which investigated the correlation between the home-office distance and lifestyle. Let’s go into the results that emerged from this work to understand when you risk being overweight, under stress and sleeping badly.

The ideal distance from home to work to safeguard one’s health

The data was collected by Swedish Longitudinal Survey of Health between 2012 and 2018. Researchers investigating the health effects of commuting examined the responses of approximately 13,000 men and women aged 16 to 64. Lenders were asked about their lifestyle, type of job and degree of attrition, whether they suffered from chronic illness, stress or depression.

Research has clearly shown that when the home-office distance was over 3 km the commuters were struggling with overweight problems, were stressed and had sleep problems. Even more drastic was the picture of those who worked more than 40 hours and traveled more than 5 hours a week.

At the basis of all this was essentially the lack of physical activity. In fact, those who had to cover a minimum distance to get to work probably did so on foot or with a bicycle, which greatly favors physical mobility.

Therefore, when making assessments regarding the transfer or purchase of a home, it is good to stop and reflect also on these aspects which can be trivial when you are young, but which in the long run take on ever more marked importance. Bet on one bicycle it is an ideal strategy to reconcile the well-being of body and mind. It should also be added that it is ecological and useful for the environment. And if you prefer other types of activity, a jog or going to the gym is also fine. Be careful, however, to be able to indulge in these leisure activities it is essential to have some free time which can be subtracted from excessive work shifts or the time it takes to get to the office.

