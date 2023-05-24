Do you drink beer every day? You could become like this

What are the effects if you drink beer every day. How does it become physique and what is the ideal amount not to exceed.

Do you drink beer every day? Then there’s something you should know. This drink is among the oldest there are and there are artifacts that attest to its existence even up to a few thousand before Christ. The ancient Mesopotamian civilizations and the Egyptians produced it and greatly appreciated it.

Beer is obtained from wheat through special processing procedures. And the procedures – sometimes even secret – applied are particularly well known by Trappist monks from monasteriesespecially from Belgium.

But what if you drink beer every day? In the meantime, purists believe that the best way to enjoy it is first of all to choose an artisanal version and not one of the many existing brands among the commercial ones that we can buy at the supermarket, discount stores and various clubs.

Also, temperature makes a difference. A beer at room temperature causes more flavor to be perceived than when it is cold or ice cold. The fact is that the industrial manufacturers bet everything on the fact of offering their cold products. For what reason?

Drink beer every day, the consequences on the body

This happens precisely because it plays on the fact that a cold beer is proposed as an excellent product to quench your thirst, concealing the quality of industrial beer. Which is certainly not as good as the handcrafted one.

However, there is a maximum amount of beer to consume per day and per week. And if these measures are respected then we will be able to derive a great benefit for health. For example, this drink helps make the blood more fluid and raises the levels of so-called good cholesterol.

There are also many polyphenols in beer, which perform an antioxidant action and counteract skin aging. In addition to moving things in the intestines, for a purifying power found.

What is the maximum recommended amount

In beer there is also silicon, which is part of the list of minerals we need to always feel good. But exaggerating ends up having serious repercussions on the health of the liver, the central nervous system and the pancreas in particular.

By the way it can also develop an addiction, as well as a decrease in reflexes and mental and physical lucidity. Too much beer then also leads to feeling permanently swollen and to cause serious damage to the teeth.

A recent study conducted by the University of Oxford he also confirmed how continuously abusing beer increases the risk of incurring even lethal problems for the heart.

In the end, the recommended quantities to be respected are one glass a day for women e di dtwo glasses for men. However, if the latter are of small physique it would be better not to exceed the glass on a daily basis.