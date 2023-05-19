Do you drink Coke every night? Here’s what happens to your body

The consumption of sugary drinks is a major public health issue. It is above all a problem due to the growing diffusion of unhealthy eating habits among the world population. In particular, the habit of drinking Coca-Cola every evening raises questions about the possible long-term impact on the health of the human body.

Figure 1 – If you drink coca-cola every night we have bad news for you: it hurts a lot especially if taken for long periods of time.

Here’s what can happen to the human body if you drink Coca-Cola every night

Coca-Cola is a carbonated drink, containing a high percentage of sugar and a wide variety of chemicals, such as dyes, preservatives and food additives. Specifically, a can of Coca-Cola contains about 39 grams of sugar, which is about 10% of an adult’s daily calorie requirement. This amount of sugar can lead to weight gain and the onset of related conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Furthermore, Coca-Cola contains phosphoric acid, a chemical compound that can cause an alteration of the acid-base balance of the organism. It also causes a decrease in the absorption of calcium in the bones, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. In this sense, it is important to note that excessive habitual consumption of Coca-Cola can cause an imbalance between the alkaline and acid elements of the human body. This leads to an increase in blood acidity and a state of acidosis.

Habitual consumption of Coca-Cola can also lead to gastrointestinal disturbances. Among these we mention gastroesophageal reflux and gastritis, due to the presence of carbonic acid and acidic substances in the preparation of the drink. In addition, Coca-Cola contains caffeine, a stimulant that can cause sleep disturbances, nervousness and irritability.

Finally, the high consumption of sugar can lead to the formation of dental plaque and dental caries, as sugar represents a nutrient for the bacteria responsible for these ailments.

Drink moderately

For these reasons, it is advisable to limit the consumption of sugary drinks and to prefer natural drinks such as water or unsweetened tea. Furthermore, it is important to make the population aware of the need for correct nutrition and a healthy lifestyle, to prevent the appearance of pathologies related to obesity and other metabolic diseases.

In case of problems of addiction to Coca-Cola or gastrointestinal disorders, it is always important to consult a doctor, who will be able to evaluate the patient’s situation and suggest the most suitable treatment for his specific case. In conclusion, the habitual consumption of Coca-Cola, especially if done every evening, can represent a long-term health risk, therefore it is advisable to moderate its consumption and prefer healthier alternatives.