Do you eat this food? Do not you ever do it again

There is a food, surprising in many ways, which if ingested causes serious damage to the body, especially in the long term. Let’s find out together.

Considerable efforts have been made in recent years to inform populations of the risks connected to an unbalanced and unhealthy lifestyle; so much emphasis therefore on vegetables, fruit, healthy and ‘fresh’ foods. Unfortunately, however, the extent of the damage associated with eating pre-cooked foods, if not fried, is still little known and is still being studied.

Not surprisingly, a nation such as China, which with its authoritarian style of government has a paternalistic attitude towards its citizens, has conducted new research on the consequences of long meals on french fries in this regard. Chips are now omnipresent and who doesn’t like them? From meat, to aperitifs, to fish (think of the fish & chips of British memory) are an unfailing presence.

In the case in question, a research group from Hangzhou, in the People’s Republic of China, conducted research which reveals how the continued consumption of French fries leads to a +7% risk of developing depression and +12% anxiety. Undoubtedly worrying numbers, especially when compared with a set of factors – from unemployment, to pollution, to the fragmentation of social relations – which also facilitate depression.

However, it remains at least doubtful who is the cause of whom; do depressed people eat french fries more often or do french fries lead to depression? Common sense would lead one to think that this is the first case, but scientific evidence outlines a much more nuanced, much more uncertain situation. In fact, there also seem to be significant biochemical factors at work.

French fries, the absolute evil? The disturbing results of Chinese experiments

The research was in fact carried out on a zebrafish, exposing it to the chemical contained in the fries. This is the so-called ‘acrylamide’, known to appear in the frying process and present in great abundance in the much loved French fries.

The zebrafish, after a long period of exposure to acrylamide, began to hide in the nooks and crannies and in the darkest parts of the aquarium, almost as if it wanted to hide from sight; he no longer socialized and had an attitude that, in human terms, could be considered depressed. This progressive disappearance of social relationships has particularly impressed, especially considering how much the zebrafish is a very social marine animal like you, its kind.

In short, Chinese scientists have made a fish depressed and alienated it from its fellows; and all this only thanks to the use of a chemical derivative of potato chips. A fact that casts a disturbing shadow on the responsibilities of Western multinationals which often make the boast of their offer in fast food precisely with chips; from Mac Donald, to Burger King and so on.