Meat consumption is a mainstay of most Western diets. However, experts have long discovered that excessive consumption can have health repercussions. This type of excessive meat consumption can cause a variety of symptoms unwanted.

Intestinal problems

A diet rich in meat can create intestinal problems such as constipation, diarrhoea, bloating and flatulence. These symptoms result from the high fat and protein content of meat, which can slow down the digestive process and create bowel movements. By changing your diet and choosing lighter proteins, such as fish, eggs and legumes, you could avoid these kinds of symptoms.

Increased cholesterol

Eating too much meat can cause an increase in bad cholesterol (LDL) in the blood. This happens because the red meat is high in saturated fat, which can raise cholesterol. Increased cholesterol can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, including stroke and heart attack. It is important to monitor your cholesterol and reduce your consumption of red meat and saturated fat.

Weight gain

Eating too much meat can also lead toweight gain. Meat is high in calories, and eating too much of it can lead to excess calorie consumption which, in turn, can lead to weight gain. Excess weight can, in turn, increase the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Reducing your meat intake and increasing your intake of fiber and plant-based protein can help maintain a healthy weight.

Increased risk of cancer

Excessive consumption of meat, especially red and processed meat, has been associated with an increased risk of colorectal and pancreatic cancer. This is due to the presence of chemicals that are formed during the cooking of meat, such as nitrates and nitrites. These substances can damage DNA and increase the risk of developing cancer. Increasing your intake of fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help reduce your risk of cancer.

Inflammation

Eating too much meat can cause an increase in iinflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation can lead to chronic diseases like diabetes, arthritis and cancer. Reducing your consumption of red meat and increasing your intake of leafy green vegetables and fruits can help reduce inflammation.

In short, excessive consumption of meat can cause a number of unwanted symptoms. Reducing your consumption of red and processed meat and increasing your intake of plant-based protein can help reduce your risk of chronic disease and maintain good health.