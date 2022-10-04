The needle of the balance once again reverses the course: after so much effort to make it go down, here it is that, as other 5-10-20 times it has already done in the past, it starts to rise again, serial killer of good intentions and high hopes as well as living proof of our latest failure.

But this is not the case, regaining pounds after losing them on a diet, and repeating this pattern several times could be useful, perhaps even necessary, to achieve substantial and long-term weight loss and lasting health gain.

A paradox? The usual miserable attempt at self-consolation? Not exactly, given that, although in summary, this is the conclusion of a study conducted by the University of York and published in the October issue of Obesity.

“Our results say that repeated periods of weight loss and recovery should not be interpreted as failures, but as exercises, as practicing,” he said. Jennifer Kukprofessor at the School of Kinesiology and Health Science of York University, and lead author of the study we are talking about. Well no, it’s not the story of the glass half full, it seems.

The more times you have lost weight, the closer the final goal is

The publication summarizes a survey involving 9,348 male and female patients of the Wharton Medical, a weight loss and diabetes care clinic in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Weight history (i.e. the frequency and extent of past weight losses) was collected through questionnaires. Most of the patients had become overweight before the age of 40 and had lost at least 4.5 kilos at least once in their lifetime.

try again

The final analysis of the data showed that a history of increased frequency of weight loss in life corresponds to greater weight loss in the clinic, for both women and men. In other words: those who have lost weight more often in the past, even if they have recovered the hardly lost kilos, in the end managed to lose more weight than the others.

The right approaches

The study also showed that achieving long-term success tends to require multiple attempts using different approaches. And that the so-called relapses in diets and weight recovery can be interpreted as useful conditions for effectively managing one’s weight and for an optimization process of the state of health.

“The results we have achieved are reassuring, indicating that previous failed attempts have not put patients at a disadvantage over success,” he said. Sean Wharton, adjunct professor of the York U Faculty of Health and director of the Wharton Medical Clinic, co-author of the work. “Weight management should continue to be attempted – he added – and an appropriate approach is likely, especially with interventions that have proven effective. […] in the end it will work. ”

Indeed, “for any change in lifestyle or behavior, identifying the right approach, that is, strategies and practices that are effective for that individual over time, – concluded Wharton – is a key concept, and it shouldn’t be any different. for long-term weight management “.

In short, if you have regained weight, even if this time it did not go, don’t worry, see it this way: you are not failing, you are learning.