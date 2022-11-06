Feeling anger is not good for your health or maybe yes, at least according to a scientific study, and so if you feel the need to throw the pad while you are struggling with video games do not hold back. But don’t overdo it.

The feelings that are experienced while playing are a wide range that covers almost everything: from ecstasy to sadness, from gioia to black anger. There are also those who bring video games in their dreams.

And as part of everyday life, there are also those who have studied them to find that they are most likely not as deleterious as some think for the mind of most. little ones, as long as you propose content suitable for different age groups. And a Mexican studio may have also cleared that moment of customs rage that every now and then catches anyone who plays.

Anger and video games, in small doses is fine

A combo that went wrong and the opponent takes away that last bit of life bar that you have been defending from the whole round. One step away from the boss fight a stupid minion hits you under the belt and sends you forty-eight the run to cards. There are many ways in which anger and frustration can explode when playing and too many times we have been taught that it is bad and that they are. just games and that we shouldn’t take it. But, apparently, we can get angry and it also does good.

According to a study by UNAM, the Autonomous University of Mexico, conducted by a team led by Professor Eduardo Calixto González and whose title is already comforting: “Getting angry is good for the brain”Or“ Getting angry is beneficial to the brain ”. But, as in any studio, there are not only positives. And Professor Calixto González himself, after having clarified how anger is necessary for the brain as vent and how mezzo to achieve a goal, stresses that you don’t have to linger in feeling.

Thirty minutes of anger a day are more than enough to have a physical and mental response to stress without producing the cortisol, the stress hormone, and they can also improve prerstations. The anger you feel every now and then with video games is therefore healthy and you will certainly have realized for yourself that right after losing at the last minute, you then felt the need to try again and often you also pulled out of times and better scores.