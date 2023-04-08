Tingling in the hands or legs is a rather common condition but it is still determined by a particular situation that can also be worrying.

Il tingling to the limbs it could be something unusual but insignificant or linked to a specific reason and therefore require a medical examination, for this reason it is important to understand if it is a casual and temporary situation or continuous over time.

It usually occurs at legs o arm but it can also affect the back or face. In addition to the tingling sensation, it is possible to experience pain, burning, stinging and even itching or to experience a general numbness.

Tingling hands and legs: why it occurs

When it comes to tingling we commonly associate it with the feeling of “numbness” of a limb or part of the body. This happens if we assume incorrect positions, if we stand still for a long time or rest on one leg or foot. In this case it’s not pathological and there’s no problem, just move the limbs to make them functional again.

Recurring episodes however they are no longer something sporadic that happens only for the position and could be linked to other factors. If it is an occasional and temporary condition, it does not require alarmism, otherwise it is essential to consult a specialist.

Pathological tingling: related pathologies

One of the most common diseases is that of Raynaud which affects the blood vessels of the hands and feet due to a narrowing of the blood vessels. This leads to a feeling of numbness which, however, can also be generated by Freddo or joint stress. The hands and feet take on a bluish color, so it is easy to identify that we are dealing with poor blood circulation, the episodes last about fifteen minutes and the body temperature is altered.

Also anxiety e stress they can cause tingling and discomfort, in these cases it is always accompanied by difficulty breathing and hyperventilation but there is no need to worry because it disappears as soon as the person regains calm. The tingling that occurs habitually may be related to diabetes, with burning sensation and decreased sensitivity or cramps and is a common feeling of carpal tunnel.

In this case, however, only the hands or arm are affected, the thumb in particular appears weak and the whole limb is numb and there is general discomfort. It is common for the legs to experience numbness in the limbs due to sciatica, when a compression of the nerve is generated which leads to pain and inflammation, this is mainly linked to efforts or bad posture and can reach from the pelvis to the foot.

Among the less frequent causes are neurological problems and other serious illnesses but only in very special situations, therefore it is important in any case to consult your doctor in order to be able to carry out an immediate visit.

