Merlin Monzel is a psychologist, scientist, writer – and afantasist. That means he doesn’t see any images in his mind’s eye. The phenomenon is still relatively new and research is still in its infancy. But scientists are already assuming that around two to four percent of people have afantasy, most of them from birth. For Germany, that means at least 1.6 million people affected.

People with afantasy (also Aphantasia, English Aphantasia) lack the ability to visualize something. So you can’t “imagine” anything in your mind’s eye or retrieve visual impressions from memory. These can be familiar places or the faces of acquaintances.

“It’s not a disease,” emphasizes Monzel in an interview with FOCUS online. As a rule, there is no suffering for those affected and in fact the afantasy also has advantages. The psychologist needs to know. He is an afantasist himself and does research on this at the University of Bonn.

Cause of afantasy – two theories

Monzel says reliable studies now assume that 3.9 percent of the population has afantasy. An accumulation in families also indicates a hereditary component. The exact cause of afantasy has not yet been finally clarified, there are various theories. Monzel names two that he believes could also be related.

Most prominent is that of a communication disorder between the frontal lobe in the front part of the brain to the occipital lobe in the back part of the brain. The desire to imagine an apple, for example, arises in the frontal lobe. The image of the apple in front of the inner eye is created in the occipital lobe. Visual imagination can only function if both brain regions work together. According to Monzel, brain scans, i.e. examinations in MRI, would provide the first indications of this theory.

Interestingly, the second causal model is persistent overactivation of the occipital lobe. The images are created here, but the high level of activity could mask other signals, including the signal of the visual desire to imagine an image. Monzel compares this to a loud disco: “If the music is turned up too much, I can yell as loud as I want, my voice doesn’t get through.”

By the way: an afantasy does not always have to be innate. It can also be the cause of surgery or brain injury. “And it can also have a psychological cause and occur, for example, after trauma. According to the theory of some scientists, it is then a protective mechanism in order not to be exposed to the pictorial memory of the traumatic experience,” explains Monzel.

Poorer autobiographical memory, higher life satisfaction?

The first effects of afantasy are also known. “For example, there is very good evidence that afantasists have poorer autobiographical memories,” says Monzel. Some would suffer from not being able to remember their wedding day well, for example. To put it simply, because they lack the images, the network of memories in the brain is not as tightly knit.

Studies have also shown that afantasists react less empathetically in some cases. “If you tell an afantasist about an accident, they feel less empathy,” says Monzel. “That’s because he can’t visualize the scene, but emotions are conveyed in pictures.” If he or she experiences the scene directly, the empathy is just as high.

Afantasia may also be a “shield against mental illness”

Monzel himself sees his afantasy as “very positive”. Live more in the present, more in the moment. Another advantage: Since those affected are less able to visualize what is going wrong, situations are also perceived as less bad or threatening. This could have been an awkward conversation with the boss or a nerve-wracking situation in the future. “That can certainly contribute to greater life satisfaction.”

In fact, some evidence suggests that afantasy might also be a kind of shield against mental illness, says Monzel. For example, there is currently a pre-print study that shows that afantasists are less susceptible to intrusions, i.e. involuntary stressful memories that can occur, for example, in the context of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Term afantasy misleading – those affected have no less imagination

Another important question has not yet been finally clarified: Can images be learned in the mind? “You can imagine it like this: If I draw a lot, I will eventually get better. But if I lose my hand in an accident, then I can’t train,” says Monzel. There is a coach working in the USA who claims to have achieved positive results and was able to create images in the minds of those affected. “So far, it has not been scientifically possible to verify it,” says Monzel.

The term afantasy is also a bit misleading. Because it’s not about a lack of imagination. Only the images in front of the inner eye are missing, but not the imagination or creativity. Monzel himself is the best example. He is also an author, writing fantasy novels under the pseudonym B. Movie. A great wish is therefore that his books are filmed. “Then I can see what images my words create in people’s minds.”

Do you have afantasy? A question can provide clues

A very simple test was circulating on the internet a few years ago. Through him have about

Presenter and model Bonnie Strange

or

Firefox co-founder Blake Ross

found out they have afantasy.

He goes like this:

Close your eyes and imagine a red star.

For people with afantasy, like Bonnie Strange, this is difficult. For example, she only saw black in her mind’s eye.