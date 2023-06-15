Do you have bad eating habits? Blame the chronotype

Who belongs to evening chronotypei.e. wakes up late in the morning, tends to have erratic eating habits.

This is supported by a recent study conducted by the University of Florence and presented at XLIII National Congress held from 7 to 9 June 2023 in Arezzo and organized by SINU Italian Society of Human Nutrition. In recent years, attention has increasingly spread towards the link between chronotype and eating habits.

With the term chronotype it means the individual manifestation of cardian rhythms, i.e. the personal predisposition to wake up more in a certain moment of the day and be more active in the one. There are essentially two types of chronotypes, namely the morning chronotype and the evening chronotype. The first tends to wake up early in the morning and be active in the first part of the day and then go to bed early. Instead, the second wakes up late in the morning and carries out most of his daily activities in the second part of the day and then stays awake for longer in the evening.

The research conducted byUniversity of Florence showed that this particular chronotype runs the greatest risk of easily contracting chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular, oncological and mental diseases, including depression due to their dietary habits. The research group directed by Sophia Lotti investigating the role of the chronotype on eating habits, he analyzed the diet of people belonging to the two chronotypes from March to April 2023. The participants in the study group were recruited from the Clinical Nutrition Unit of the Careggi University Hospital of Florence. During the visit, each participant underwent an accurate assessment of body composition and a blood sample. The individual chronotype was defined on the basis of a specific questionnaire which was supplemented by information on eating habits obtained from a food frequency questionnaire through the compilation of a 3-day food diary.

An analysis of the eating habits of the participants revealed that subjects with evening chronotype consume significantly more daily calories than morning people. Evenings consume more calories at lunch (+88 Kcal) and dinner (+166 kcal) than mornings. The evening diet turns out to be rich in carbohydrates e grassi and this predisposes them to overweight and obesity: they also tend to consume more fast food and sugary drinks than morning eaters.

L’meal times furthermore, it is later than that of matins. Blood tests, on the other hand, have revealed that serotini in the blood have less amounts of folic acid and vitamin B12. The shortage of these substances in the long run can compromise their health and create problems such as poor concentration, asthenia, depression.