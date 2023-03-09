Home Health Do you have covid? Your dog tells you
Are you afraid you have the Covid infection? Are you about to swab thinking you’ve been infected? Before each laboratory result, your dog will find out. An Italian study confirms that domestic dogs can be trained to detect the presence of the Sars-Cov-2 virus reliably, both on biological samples and in a controlled environment, such as the laboratory, and in the field, directly sniffing people signed by the State University of Milan.

