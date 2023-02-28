If you often have trouble falling asleep and suffer from anxiety at night, then you shouldn’t underestimate: here’s what it could be.

Sleeping is one of the fundamental elements in the life of every single individual. However, it can happen that you have great difficulty both falling asleep and having anxiety at night. What to do when you have these symptoms? We must not underestimate the reasons that we will reveal to you in the course of our article.

Many do not know that sleeping well and sleep is a luxury that not everyone can afford today. In fact, sleep represents one of the dimensions on which one’s emotional difficulties are reflected. Not sleeping adequately can cause a real problem for our health.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), a single subject should sleep between seven and eight hours, in order to have both physical and mental rest. The effects of “not sleeping”, according to the WHO, can be lethal.

According to a study done by the University in Tel Aviv, published on Journal of Neuroscience, those who do not get enough sleep perceive reality in a totally different way. Another study, however, looked at who doesn’t get enough sleep leads to more irrational and primal responses.

But have you ever wondered what the serious symptoms of “not sleeping well” can be?

The serious signs not to be underestimated: they concern insomnia and anxiety

Analyzing various fields of study, Matthew Walker believes that not sleeping adequately “breaks the mechanisms that protect us from mental illness”, also adding that sleep restores emotional circuits allowing us to better cope with daily life. According to this study, people who don’t sleep become more violent and passive.

The signals of our body, however, can tell us a lot and we absolutely must not underestimate them. For example, if you suffer from insomnia and nighttime anxiety you need to be very careful.

The endocrinologist of the Policlinico S. Martino, Diego Ferone, guest of “The doctor answers”, analyzed a series of elements which could lead to thyroid dysfunction.

Among these signals, in fact, we need to see each other clearly. The doctor said: “If, for example, symptoms of a changing your lifestyle habits, increased tiredness and susceptibility toanxietyor theinsomniaor vice versa the difficulty in waking up or nighttime anxiety, and again if something changes regarding eating habits, the relationship between weight and regular diet. With the recurrence of these conditions, one can begin to suspect an underlying thyroid abnormality.



Furthermore, he concluded, that in the first forms the recognition can be subtle: clinically it is not immediately evident but emerges with the tests carried out in a routine moment.

