Having irregular sleep puts you at greater risk of contracting diseases. Here’s what you risk if you don’t change your sleep routine.

Sleep is essential for physical, mental and emotional health. Suffering from disorders in this area can affect your health and the quality of life you lead. Some of the signs and symptoms of sleep disorders include excessive daytime sleepiness, irregular breathing, and jerky movements during sleep. Other signs and symptoms include frequent night-time awakenings and difficulty falling asleep.

People who suffer from irregular sleep often experience daytime sleepiness

and difficulty sleeping at night. The body’s inability to synchronize the sleep-wake cycle can cause serious conditions such as depression, memory difficulties, reduced alertness (which can be very dangerous, especially for drivers). The good news is that this disorder can be treated with lifestyle changes and the right therapies.

Irregular sleep: if you suffer from it, you risk this disease

A recent study of 2,032 people published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that poor or insufficient sleep leads to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, including atherosclerosis. It is a disease that causes hardening or thickening of the arteries.

People in the sample who had irregular sleep patterns were 1.4 times more likely to have high levels of calcium in their coronary arteries. That is, the amount that a layer of plaque can generate on them. But that wasn’t the only study that yielded disturbing results.

Dr. Virend Somers, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic, recently conducted a randomized study focusing on sleep deprivation and its impact on hypertension. The study was performed on healthy young people. “We looked at their blood pressure and sympathetic nervous system for 24 hours”explained Somers, who added that when study participants were deprived of sleep, their blood pressure has increased both during the day and during the night. These findings were more common in women than men, Somers said.

This shows that even young and healthy people who are sleep deprived may be at a higher risk of developing heart disease. In another study, Somers found that those who didn’t get enough sleep tended to eat about 300 extra calories a day. The researchers found that the excess calories accumulated in the belly and were converted into visceral fat, the dangerous type of fat that is deposited deep in the abdomen and can do serious damage to our cardiovascular system.