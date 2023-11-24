Do you have redness and itching? It could be a rare pathology that comes with the cold: how should you treat it

New Study Reveals Rare Skin Condition Triggered by Cold Weather

As the cold weather sets in, many people may experience a rare and discomforting skin condition known as cold urticaria. This pathology is characterized by red, itchy bumps on the skin, often in response to sudden changes in temperature from hot to cold. According to dermatologist Stefano Gherzi of the Auxologico IRCCS Foundation, only 0.05% of the population is affected by this condition, suggesting a possible genetic origin.

Symptoms of cold urticaria, including redness and itching, are particularly evident during the winter when temperatures drop below 10 degrees. However, serious forms of the condition can also occur in the summer when in contact with cold water. It is crucial for individuals to recognize the symptoms and seek treatment, as the condition can lead to worsening and even anaphylactic shock.

Diagnosing cold urticaria involves specific tests, such as the “ice cube test”. This test involves placing a small portion of ice on the skin and waiting 10 to 15 minutes. If itching and a red bump appear after removing the ice, the presence of cold urticaria is confirmed.

Prevention is also essential in managing cold urticaria. Reducing exposure to cold sources, such as harsh weather, cold water, and quick consumption of cold foods, is the first step. Antihistamine-based treatment can also help alleviate symptoms, and in more serious cases, self-injecting syringes of adrenaline may be necessary to manage anaphylactic shock. Recent advancements in treatment include the introduction of monoclonal antibodies, which can prevent the onset of symptoms for individuals suffering from this rare form of urticaria.

For those who prefer natural remedies, options such as lavender and chamomile creams, aloe gel, and baths with bicarbonate of soda and oatmeal can help relieve itching and reduce redness. Additionally, the use of blackcurrant has been found to be an effective natural remedy, with 50 drops dissolved in water recommended before going to bed.

As cold weather approaches, individuals should be aware of the potential onset of cold urticaria and take the necessary precautions to manage and treat this rare skin condition.

