Do you have this level too high in your blood? Warning, you may be at risk for Alzheimer’s

A new study has identified a blood level that predicts the onset of Alzheimer’s in a person, even years before it actually develops.

The medicine is making great strides and this allows for important answers to be obtained in terms of prevention. Research makes it possible to provide an early diagnosis of the disease and therefore to be able to work towards better and more appropriate treatments.

Researchers have identified this alarm bell which appears to have a direct correlation with the onset of Alzheimer’s. An unprecedented research that will certainly lead to fundamental implications for the development of the disease.

Alzheimer, a revolutionary study will allow screening

Scientists have found a specific molecule which, associated with high levels of a protein, allows to predict the risk of developing it l’Alzheimer. Blood sugar levels are studied extensively because they are often the subject of attention for the appearance of diseases.

In the case of the dementia praecox are the glycans to be questioned. These are sugars found on the surface of cells, when there are pathologies such as Alzheimer’s which does not allow nerve cells to function properly, tangles of a protein called tau are generated which takes care of the functioning of neurons. Glycans and tau work together so by analyzing the blood levels in the subjects it is possible to understand in advance what can happen.

There are currently no real cures for it l’Alzheimer, however, therapies can mitigate the symptoms and above all where it is possible to intervene early there is certainly the possibility of changing the fate of future patients and therefore intervening before the tau protein begins to be compromised, then involving the beta amyloids and therefore leading at the onset of the disease real. It could therefore block the death of nerve cells.

This is an important step forward, other studies had already shown in the past that there were links between these elements but the question had been analyzed thanks to medical insights invasive and complex that certainly could not be routine examinations. Now this is exactly what changes, the approach becomes simpler and therefore potentially applicable to everyone as a form of population screening.

The exam takes into account i values ​​of glycans in the blood and of tau and in this way it can lead to defining the genetic risk of developing Alzheimer’s, predicting the disease with 80% reliability about 10 years before its onset.

