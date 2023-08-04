Do you have trouble sleeping on your first night on holiday? Here because

The difficulty falling asleep is one of the recognized types of insomnia. If it happens the first night when you are away from your bed, we talk about First Night Effect (FNE). A phenomenon related to change of environment which keeps us alert to possible dangers, negatively affecting the quality of our sleep. It can take hours before abandoning yourself to rest but there is a solution to counteract this syndrome.

In this article

First night on vacation and difficulty sleeping: the causes

Dorelan Researchthe autonomous and independent scientific research committee, has put the spotlight on the difficulty a fall asleep when you are away from your home. According to the survey, which involved over 1,300 people, 1 out of 2 respondents (60.5%) perceives that sleep is negatively influenced by change of environment. In media, il First Night Effect loses 38 minutes of rest and increases the time of falling asleep by a quarter of an hour.

Also according to the survey, after the first night:

for 22% of the interviewees the quality of sleep remains unchanged; 45.7% say they notice a slight improvement.

Different pillow and mattress

The main sources of disturbance highlighted are the cushion (69.4%) and the mattress (52.7%), confirming the fact that these are two fundamental allies to ensure a good rest for our body. But the disturbance can occur, very often, if we go to the home of a new partner, not only because of the different and unfamiliar environment. Emotions of the first evenings aside, slowly you will have to get used to the new situation.

First night on vacation and difficulty sleeping: how to solve?

«The first real step to make this condition less impactful is to know and understand it. Then it is essential to take some actions, such as maintaining a high quality of sleep hygiene, controlling light, temperature, noise and the mattress and avoiding changing bedtime and wake-up times», he intervenes Jacopo A. VitaleDirector of the Dorelan Research Scientific Committee, head of the laboratory and researcher of the LaMSS of the IRCCS Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute of Milan.

According to Dorelan, there are several solutions: the first is sleep in the same room multiple nightsso that it becomes familiar to our brain. Whenever possible, it is advisable to arrive a night earlier at the hotel in order to be sure of acclimatizing. Indeed, scientific research shows that the reason why we are victims of the FNE is due to the need to stay awake and in alert to defend ourselves from potential dangers of a place unknown to us

Another way to ease the adjustment is to bring something from home that reminds you of your room. For example have your own pillow with you and/or your own bed linen can facilitate rest and make a different environment more familiar than usual.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

